Are you tired of the sky-high prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2? Mobvoi’s new TicWatch Atlas offers a compelling alternative without breaking the bank. At just $350, this rugged smartwatch packs a punch with a long list of impressive features and a durable design that aims to replicate the “Ultra” smartwatch experience at a much lower price.

Crafted with a sandblasted stainless steel body, the TicWatch Atlas is built to withstand the elements and handle even the most demanding environments. But it’s not just about durability; this smartwatch has advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities as well.

The new heat map tracker is a standout feature that visualizes your most frequent workout locations. This provides detailed insights into your exercise routines, including duration, distance, and calories burned, helping you optimize your training. Safety is also a priority, with a fall detection tool that automatically alerts emergency contacts or calls 911 if a fall is detected. With enhanced TicMotion health monitoring, you can track your heart rate, calories burned, and Vo2 max in real time, even before your workout begins.

Beyond these additions, the TicWatch Atlas retains essential health-tracking features found in previous TicWatch models, such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and snore detection.

But the impressive features continue beyond that. The TicWatch Atlas boasts fantastic battery life, offering up to 90 hours in “smart mode” and a staggering 45 days in “essential mode.” Its 1.43-inch sapphire crystal always-on display provides exceptional durability and clarity, 326 pixels per inch, and dust, water, and impact resistance. Powered by the latest Wear OS 4 from Google, the TicWatch Atlas delivers a software experience similar to what you’d find on the Google Pixel Watch 3.

At $350, the TicWatch Atlas looks like a fantastic deal. It has the same rugged design and smart/health features you’d expect in much more expensive wearables, and it makes the respective $799 and $650 prices of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra look bloated by comparison. We’ll have a lot more to say about the Atlas soon in upcoming hands-on and review coverage.

The TicWatch Atlas, available in sleek black and silver finishes, can be purchased directly from Mobvoi’s website or through Amazon. It is available for purchase right now.