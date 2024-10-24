 Skip to main content
This Apple Watch tech might make your iPhone better

By
The screens on the titanium and aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 cases.
Titanium Apple Watch Series 10 (left) and aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

According to Korea’s The Elec (via MacRumors), LTPO3 display technology, which was first utilized in the Apple Watch Series 10, may also be adapted for future iPhones. This new technology improves both power efficiency and display performance.

On the flagship Apple Watch Series 10, LTPO3 enables Apple to optimize each pixel to emit more light at wider angles and improve battery efficiency.  As a result, the display is 40% brighter than on the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 9, which employed LTPO2. The newer technology also allows for a faster refresh rate when the watch is in always-on mode.

From a technical standpoint, LTPO2 uses two switching TFTs (thin-film transistors), while LTPO3 uses a more efficient oxide-based version. It can directly control the current to emit light from the display’s OLED element.

A person wearing the aluminum Apple Watch Series 10.
The aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 with the Milanese Loop band and a Reflections watch face. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone 16 Pro series uses LTPO2, which isn’t expected to change in the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro series. Therefore, the earliest we may see LTPO3 on iPhones could be with the iPhone 18 in 2026.

Samsung Display, which has previously supplied displays for Apple Watches, isn’t involved with the Apple Watch Series 10. Industry sources, however, believe Samsung will be front and center when it comes time to begin production on the 2025 Apple Watch Series 11. From there, it could supply displays for the iPhone 18 series and beyond, although nothing is confirmed.

The LTPO3 feature on the Apple Watch Series 10 is reported to enhance battery efficiency; however, it does not appear to extend battery life. The Apple Watch Series 10 offers a battery life of up to 18 hours between charges, similar to other models in the series. Whether LTPO3 will yield similar or improved results on future iPhones remains to be seen.

Topics
