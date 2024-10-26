 Skip to main content
Future Apple Watches could tell you if you’re at risk for diabetes

By
An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but an Apple device on your wrist could replace them altogether. Well, sort of. The Apple Watch is already chock-full of health-focused applications, but according to a recent report from Mark Gurman, an app for testing blood sugar levels is in development.

Apple has always been good at keeping a lid on its projects, but that approach has reached the next level with this app. Multiple layers of non-disclosure agreements and vetting were required before anyone could participate in the employee-only trial, so details regarding the progress of this app are limited. However, it’s another step toward needle-free measurements of your blood sugar levels.

The app in question isn’t scheduled for public release but could instead be thought of as a proof of concept. In fact, Gurman says, “[The] app test has been paused to let Apple focus on other health features.” Considering the number of balls Apple has in the air at any given time, this isn’t much of a surprise.

The idea of a needle-free way to measure blood sugar has been around for close to 15 years. Originally named E5, the project was outside the scope of Apple’s normal work, and so the company created a subsidiary, Avolonte Health LLC, to manage it. That LLC has since been reabsorbed back into Apple.

That said, Apple’s influence is far-reaching. Just the news of an Apple-driven way to measure blood sugar levels caused the market value of two of the biggest glucose monitor manufacturers to fall. Abbot dropped by 2.9%, while Dexcom dropped 5.3%.

For now, Apple is testing ways the information can be applied, but a truly stick-free way of measuring blood sugar is “still years away,” according to Gurman. The lasers used to measure glucose in the blood aren’t yet able to achieve the accuracy needed for blood sugar readings, so the hope is that the initial release of this technology will be able to at least tell users if they’re at risk for diabetes.

Apple’s emphasis on health can be seen in the updates the Apple Watch has received recently, including a function to identify sleep apnea and improved vital tracking. Whether your body is a temple or you just like to know how the ol’ ticker is doing, the Apple Watch is turning into one of the best fitness trackers out there.

