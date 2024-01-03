 Skip to main content
The Apple Watch has already saved someone’s life this year

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Crash Detection mode on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Natalie Nasatka was feeling disoriented, but she didn’t know that she was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Fortunately, she was able to use the SOS feature on her Apple Watch before losing consciousness. The feature automatically dialed 911 and alerted emergency services, who were able to respond in time to save her life.

Called the silent killer because it has no color, odor, or taste, carbon monoxide sends 50,000 Americans to the emergency room and claims 400 lives each year.

According to Dr. Lynn Farrugia, an emergency department physician, who spoke with CBS News 3 in Philadelphia: “It is a lack of oxygen that affects the body. There are certain things that become irreversible, the heart can be damaged. Once the brain has been without oxygen for too long, there can be irreversible symptoms.”

Early warning signs include dizziness, confusion, and vomiting.

Nasatka says she’s been riding a wave of emotions since her close call and was suffering from exhaustion and blurry vision. She was revived in an ambulance with oxygen.

The Apple Watch Series 9's case back and sensors.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple Watches have been hailed for their lifesaving features, which have helped many people in times of crisis. One of the most notable features is the automatic fall detection system, which can alert emergency services if the wearer falls and cannot get up. This feature has proved to be a lifesaver for many users.

In November 2022, an 81-year-old Apple Watch user fell and could not get up. Fortunately, the device’s automatic fall feature detected the fall and alerted emergency services. The alert included the user’s location, which helped emergency personnel quickly locate and assist the individual. Thanks to this feature, the user received the necessary medical attention quickly, potentially saving their life.

Another life-saving feature of the Apple Watch is the crash detection system, which can detect when a user has been involved in a car crash. The feature can automatically call emergency services and send the user’s location to first responders, which can be critical in situations where the user cannot call for help themselves.

Also in 2022, a man was able to utilize the watch’s crash detection system when he crashed his car into a telephone pole. The watch detected the impact and automatically called emergency services, who were able to locate and assist the man quickly. Thanks to the watch’s crash detection system, the man was able to receive the necessary medical attention in time, potentially saving his life.

These types of emergency tools are found on each of the current Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE 2.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
