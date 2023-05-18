 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iOS 16.5 is bringing two exciting new features to your iPhone

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Pride app for the iPhone in iOS 16.5.
Digital Trends

After about a month in the beta testing stage, Apple is finally rolling out iOS 16.5 to the public. This is a surprisingly nice update, as it includes a few new features and some bug fixes.

One of the headliner features of the iOS 16.5 update is the addition of new Pride Celebration wallpapers. This wallpaper can be used for the lock and home screens, and it is meant to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. This wallpaper is being released ahead of the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, which will be available starting on May 24.

Apple News app in iOS 16.5.
Digital Trends

The other big addition is the Sports tab in the Apple News app, which now gives you easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more. This is available for the teams and the leagues that you follow, such as the NBA Playoffs that are happening right now. Additionally, Apple News also has My Sports score and schedule cards, which will take you directly to game pages for more information about specific games.

Related

Other bug fixes include an issue where Spotlight became unresponsive, another problem where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content, and where Screen Time settings may not reset or not properly sync across all of your devices.

Recommended Videos

A notable change in the final release of iOS 16.5 that is different from the beta versions is the removal of a new Siri command. In earlier betas, there was a new Siri command that let you start and stop a screen recording. However, this was removed in later iOS 16.5 betas, and it has not resurfaced since.

This looks to be the final major point-release update for iOS 16, as Apple’s WWDC 2023 conference is just a few weeks away. On June 5, Apple is expected to reveal iOS 17, also dropping the new developer betas not long after the keynote. However, iOS 16 is not done — we should also expect to see iOS 16.6 enter beta testing soon, as the final version of iOS 17 should be arriving sometime in the fall, alongside the iPhone 15.

To update your current iPhone, just go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Check your Apple Card right now — you may have a crazy 10% cash-back promo
Daily Cash page for the Apple Card, showing a 10% back promo for grocery store purchases.

If you’re an Apple Card user, you may want to check if you have a new offer waiting for you that will net you up to 10% cash back on grocery store purchases. Yes, you read that correctly — 10% cash back.

Apple is quietly boosting Apple Card rewards with this new promotion that seems to only be available to select users through May 31. The timing of this offer follows the launch of the Apple Card Savings account earlier in the month.

Read more
The iPhone 15 Pro cameras may not be as ridiculous as we thought
iPhone 15 Pro CAD render

We’re definitely in iPhone rumor season, as reports have been coming in nonstop. But the latest iPhone 15 Pro report from 9to5Mac seems to corroborate that the mute switch will indeed be replaced with an “Action Button,” and the camera bump may not be as huge as we previously thought.

These new details for the iPhone 15 Pro come from newly detailed CAD renders from MFi (Made for iPhone) accessory makers. This is important to note since accessory makers need to have such information ahead of time in order to produce products to go with the new devices beforehand.

Read more
iOS 17 could come with these 6 exciting changes
Someone holding the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As we get closer and closer to Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), where we expect the unveiling of the company's  mixed reality headset, the rumors about iOS 17 continue to pile up every day too.

According to a Weibo post from the same user who revealed that the iPhone 14 would come in a yellow color, iOS 17 may bring six big new features. Some of these changes involve the Control Center, lock screen, Apple Music, and App Library.

Read more