 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple WWDC is June 5, and the anticipated Reality Pro headset is expected

Alan Truly
By

Apple just announced its Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set for June 5, 2023, and will include a “special in-person experience” at Apple Park, where it’s rumored to introduce the Reality Pro headset for the first time.

According to reliable sources, Apple will show off its advanced extended reality headset, and it’s expected to set a new standard for VR and AR wearables at this event. The name will probably be Reality Pro or Reality One, based on recent trademarks. The price is reportedly $3,000, so the “Pro” moniker would be most appropriate. Of course, this is still just a rumor, so there’s a chance Apple could delay the announcement until later, especially given the poor reception among employees.

Related Videos
The marketing graphic for WWDC 2023.

WWDC is a multiday event running June 5 to June 9 that’s primarily focused on operating system updates. Developers get a preview of what is changing, and, in some cases, hardware developer’s kits are made available if there is a major product announcement. For example, Apple offered an Apple Silicon Mac mini at the WWDC 2020 in advance of the fall release of the M1 chip.

Related

If you’d like to attend in person, Apple has a request form on its developer website. Submissions are accepted until 9 a.m. PT on April 4, and Apple notes that the selection process is random.

A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a black color seen from the front underside.
Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer.com

Upcoming changes to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will also be shown, with highlights during the keynote address on June 5 and ongoing discussion in more detail in the following days.

If the Reality Pro is actually demonstrated at WWDC 2023, it could be a nail-biting experience for Apple. Rumors suggest Apple’s mixed reality headset will either be an iPhone moment or a belly flop. Apple will be as cool as ever during the event, but in the following days, Apple’s reputation will be on the line.

Apple will also be live-streaming the June 5 event via its website. More details, plenty of rumors, and possibly a few leaks will be coming in the near future, so stay tuned.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
We now know why Apple’s Reality Pro headset was delayed
A rendering of four Apple mixed-reality headsets (Reality Pro) in various colors sitting on a surface.

Until last week, Apple’s Reality Pro mixed-reality headset was expected at a spring event. Yet that news was spoiled when Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the device had been pushed back to June, and he has now shared exactly why that is -- along with another surprising revelation.

Why June, you ask? Well, that’s when Apple hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), a massive showcase event where developers can learn about the latest Apple software releases and get hands-on in a weeklong series of demonstrations and seminars.

Read more
Apple spring event: massive Mac launch, XR headset, and more
Tim Cook at WWDC 2022.

Apple only held one event in the second half of 2022: its iPhone 14 launch show. That meant a bunch of expected devices, from Macs to a mixed-reality headset, never saw the light of day. But that could soon change.

That’s because rumors have been swirling that Apple is planning a product extravaganza this spring where it will unveil a host of new devices to the world. If that’s true, what should we expect to see? Well, you’re in the right place to find out, as we’ve collected all the latest rumors here. Wondering what’s next on Apple’s 2023 calendar? Read on to find out.
Mixed-reality headset
Apple AR/VR headset render Ian Zelbo

Read more
Apple Reality Pro: everything we know about Apple’s VR headset
Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

In recent months, rumors about Apple working on a top-secret headset project have reached a fever pitch. But at the same time, the chatter has become increasingly convoluted -- Apple is reportedly planning to use mixed reality (MR) rather than solely augmented reality (AR) or VR, but how exactly that will work is unknown. What will the device look like? And what features will it have?

That is where this roundup comes in. We combed through the rumors and reports to find all the latest key information, then combined it in one convenient location. Here is everything we know about Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset, including price, features, and more.

Read more