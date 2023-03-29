Apple just announced its Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set for June 5, 2023, and will include a “special in-person experience” at Apple Park, where it’s rumored to introduce the Reality Pro headset for the first time.

According to reliable sources, Apple will show off its advanced extended reality headset, and it’s expected to set a new standard for VR and AR wearables at this event. The name will probably be Reality Pro or Reality One, based on recent trademarks. The price is reportedly $3,000, so the “Pro” moniker would be most appropriate. Of course, this is still just a rumor, so there’s a chance Apple could delay the announcement until later, especially given the poor reception among employees.

WWDC is a multiday event running June 5 to June 9 that’s primarily focused on operating system updates. Developers get a preview of what is changing, and, in some cases, hardware developer’s kits are made available if there is a major product announcement. For example, Apple offered an Apple Silicon Mac mini at the WWDC 2020 in advance of the fall release of the M1 chip.

If you’d like to attend in person, Apple has a request form on its developer website. Submissions are accepted until 9 a.m. PT on April 4, and Apple notes that the selection process is random.

Upcoming changes to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS will also be shown, with highlights during the keynote address on June 5 and ongoing discussion in more detail in the following days.

If the Reality Pro is actually demonstrated at WWDC 2023, it could be a nail-biting experience for Apple. Rumors suggest Apple’s mixed reality headset will either be an iPhone moment or a belly flop. Apple will be as cool as ever during the event, but in the following days, Apple’s reputation will be on the line.

Apple will also be live-streaming the June 5 event via its website. More details, plenty of rumors, and possibly a few leaks will be coming in the near future, so stay tuned.

