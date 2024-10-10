 Skip to main content
Apple’s new Submerged movie for Vision Pro is not for bathtime viewing

Apple has just debuted the first scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video and made specifically for the Vision Pro headset.

Designed to put viewers in the center of the action, the new movie, called Submerged, was written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger.

The 17-minute immersive thriller takes viewers onto a WWII-era submarine and follows its crew as they attempt to deal with a harrowing attack. It offers Vision Pro wearers a 180-degree view that lets you explore your surroundings and follow the action wherever it takes place. The story features a lot of water and a lot of panic, so don’t even think about watching it in the bath.

“With Submerged … we’re excited to premiere the next generation of narrative filmmaking,” Apple executive Tor Myhren said in a release. “Vision Pro places you in the middle of the story — inside a densely packed submarine, shoulder to shoulder with its crew. That deep sense of immersion just wasn’t possible before, and we can’t wait to see how it inspires filmmakers to push the boundaries of visual storytelling.”

Berger, director of the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, described Apple Immersive Video as “a wonderful new medium that expands the horizon of storytelling.” He believes that the technology pioneered by Apple will “change the future of filmmaking.”

Submerged was shot on location in Prague, Brussels, and Malta over three weeks, and Apple has released a behind-the-scenes look (see the video at the top of the article) showing how it was made. It was filmed using a full-scale, 23-ton submarine set made with real steel, brass, and metal that was modeled after WWII-era vessels. Freedive training for actors was part of the preparation.

Apple said it’s preparing to release more content specifically for the Vision Pro, including an immersive short film of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and a Concert for One series aimed at “bringing fans closer to their favorite artists than ever before.”

All of Apple’s immersive content, including Submerged, is available via the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro.

