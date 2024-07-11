 Skip to main content
The Vision Pro still has a chance at success

By
Apple Vision Pro
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

There’s no doubt that the Vision Pro hasn’t exactly been a bestseller. A new report from market analysts indicates that fewer than 500,000 Vision Pro headsets will be sold by the end of the year.

However, the report also offers some good news for the future of the platform. According to Bloomberg, citing data from market analyst IDC, Apple is planning a cheaper version of the Vision Pro in 2025, and that could be the company’s ticket to a much more popular device, predicting that it could double the sales of the Vision Pro next year.

Since both headsets would run visionOS, this would mean that the overall user base of Apple’s Vision headset line could triple after the anticipated launch of a low-cost version of the Vision Pro in late 2025. This is key, because as the report indicates, the success of the platform depends on how much content is available. Since the Vision Pro is now available outside the U.S., Apple needs local content for international markets, and a thriving community is needed to inspire developers and publishers to create more 3D videos and interactive mixed reality experiences.

A person looks at a large Mac Virtual Display while wearing an Apple Vision Pro.
Apple

To be fair, Apple never expected the Vision Pro to be a high-volume product. In fact, producing this advanced spatial computer was challenging enough that Apple’s supply chain reportedly struggled to make enough for the February 2024 launch.

But that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t eager to increase Vision headset sales and introduce more people to this new way of interacting with computers. An obvious first step is lowering the price. But Apple also needs more apps, games, and immersive content in the visionOS App Store.

A large user base would give developers a reason to design new apps that take advantage of immersive technology. But currently, Vision Pro owners have a limited number of apps, most still working as flat screens that hover in space. We’re still in the first six months since the Vision Pro’s launch, and Apple’s recent update greatly improves visionOS. However, the “killer app” for the Vision Pro doesn’t exist yet.

For most people, a $3,500 headset is likely too expensive if it’s simply used as a virtual iPad and a personal theater. A $1,750 Vision headset, however, could do the trick — if Apple can make it more comfortable without cutting too many features.

Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
VisionOS 2 is arriving way ahead of schedule
A spatial video displayed on the Apple Vision Pro.

It's only been four months since Apple released the Vision Pro, but it's already working on the the second version of the VisionOS operating system powering the headset. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced a long list of updates coming to VisionOS 2 that will impact apps, the virtual desktop, and even gestures.
Train mode
One of the key updates is the new Train Mode. The Vision Pro caught some flak after launch when influencers took the headset out on busy streets and subways. With VisionOS 2, Apple is adding train support to the headset's Travel Mode, which will automatically turn on when the headset's sensors detect that you're on a train or plane.
Spatial photos and a new camera lens

Elsewhere, Apple updated the Photos app in VisionOS 2. A big feature coming to the headset is the ability to turn 2D images into spatial photos. Apple says the OS does this with machine learning, allowing you to see a spatial photo even if you didn't take it with a spatial camera. You can share these photos through SharePlay as well. Apple says VisionOS 2 allows you to look at spatial photos and videos together through SharePlay.

Read more
A free update just made the Quest 3 way better
First Encounter is the perfect introduction to mixed reality on Quest 3.

The Meta Quest 3 was already one of the best VR headsets for mixed reality, while keeping costs affordable. Soon Quest 3 owners will see a big upgrade that removes the distortion that sometimes broke the immersive feeling, simply by updating their headsets.

Meta has announced the v66 software update that, among many things, comes with improvements to the Quest 3's passthrough cameras. Since the Quest 3’s passthrough cameras are located a couple of inches in front of your eyes, the headset must adjust the image to match your true perspective. Otherwise, everything would seem slightly zoomed in. Distant objects are easy, but nearby hands hide a portion of the background, presenting a challenge.

Read more
Google has a chance to take on the Quest and Vision Pro in a big way
Google's Android logo wears an XR headset.

Over the years, Google has made many attempts at pushing VR and AR ahead, whether it was Google Cardboard, Google Glass, or Google Daydream. All were failed projects, ultimately.

But with the introduction of the Vision Pro and Meta's recent announcements, there's never been so much interest in extended reality (XR) headsets and AR glasses. And with the Google I/O developer conference coming this week, there are rumors that Google may make another venture into this technology.
Google’s in the game
Apple’s launch of the Vision Pro doesn’t necessarily demand a response from Google. It's a relatively niche device given its high price. But we know Google is in the game based on some recent hints.

Read more