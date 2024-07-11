The Vision Pro still has a chance at success

There’s no doubt that the Vision Pro hasn’t exactly been a bestseller. A new report from market analysts indicates that fewer than 500,000 Vision Pro headsets will be sold by the end of the year.

However, the report also offers some good news for the future of the platform. According to Bloomberg, citing data from market analyst IDC, Apple is planning a cheaper version of the Vision Pro in 2025, and that could be the company’s ticket to a much more popular device, predicting that it could double the sales of the Vision Pro next year.

Recommended Videos

Since both headsets would run visionOS, this would mean that the overall user base of Apple’s Vision headset line could triple after the anticipated launch of a low-cost version of the Vision Pro in late 2025. This is key, because as the report indicates, the success of the platform depends on how much content is available. Since the Vision Pro is now available outside the U.S., Apple needs local content for international markets, and a thriving community is needed to inspire developers and publishers to create more 3D videos and interactive mixed reality experiences.

To be fair, Apple never expected the Vision Pro to be a high-volume product. In fact, producing this advanced spatial computer was challenging enough that Apple’s supply chain reportedly struggled to make enough for the February 2024 launch.

But that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t eager to increase Vision headset sales and introduce more people to this new way of interacting with computers. An obvious first step is lowering the price. But Apple also needs more apps, games, and immersive content in the visionOS App Store.

A large user base would give developers a reason to design new apps that take advantage of immersive technology. But currently, Vision Pro owners have a limited number of apps, most still working as flat screens that hover in space. We’re still in the first six months since the Vision Pro’s launch, and Apple’s recent update greatly improves visionOS. However, the “killer app” for the Vision Pro doesn’t exist yet.

For most people, a $3,500 headset is likely too expensive if it’s simply used as a virtual iPad and a personal theater. A $1,750 Vision headset, however, could do the trick — if Apple can make it more comfortable without cutting too many features.