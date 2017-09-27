The 44 best Apple Watch apps to download

Whether you’re wearing the original Apple Watch, the Series 2, or the new Apple Watch Series 3 — which we say is the best smartwatch you can buy — you’re going to want to know the best Apple Watch apps to download. To find them, you typically have to trawl through the thousands of apps available on the App Store, but to make your life easier, we’ve gathered the best apps for the Apple Watch and broken them down into several distinct categories, including fitness, entertainment, and social media.

Health and fitness

Asana Rebel: Yoga and Fitness Asana Rebel is a fun fitness app designed for women, one that sports a fitness routine that rivals hardcore HIIT programs. Updated for iOS 11, the app also works with the Apple Watch, making it easy to start and end workouts, and see your progress without having to glance at your phone. The app is free, but a subscription is required if you want the coached plans. Download now from: iTunes Standland A different take on the traditional activity tracker, Standland encourages you to meet your hourly standing goals by rewarding you with cute characters. There are 14 characters to collect, and they need you to physically move around in order to stay awake. If you miss your targets, they fall asleep. A recent update has also added an AR mode for iOS 11, and the app helps keep track of your standing records. Download now from: iTunes Nike+ Run Club Nike’s running app comes pre-installed on the special Nike edition of the Apple Watch Series 2, but it works with all Watches, and supports GPS on the Series 2, whether it’s the Nike model or not. Track runs, get personalized fitness plans, compete on leaderboards, and even have fun with special Nike stickers for iMessage. Download now from: iTunes Runtastic If you use Runtastic to track your running and other fitness activities already, the Runtastic Apple Watch app will fit right in with your workout. From your Watch, you can start your run, get live tracking data, control music, share workout times, and if you have your phone with you, then it’ll use GPS. There’s a free version of Runtastic, or the Pro version ($5) with no ads and more features. Download now from: iTunes Lifesum If Apple’s own fitness tracking app isn’t enough, then you may want to try Lifesum, a complete guide to getting healthier, fitter, and more motivated. It works with HealthKit and other apps. It prompts you to make small but important changes to your everyday life, that can end up having a larger cumulative effect. The app is free, but there is a subscription plan. Download now from: iTunes Peak — Brain Training The Apple Watch doesn’t just help your body stay in shape, but your mind, too. Peak is part cognitive brain workout and part quick gaming fix. There are 40 games, each designed by neuroscientists and gamers, and three — tailored around improving memory and attention span — are specifically made for playing on the Apple Watch. Download now from: iTunes

News

BBC News The Apple Watch’s screen may not be big, but the BBC still manages to make it usable to read news, get breaking story alerts, and check out the major developments of the day. The main app sends out notifications, too, which can be viewed on your Watch. Download now from: iTunes CNN An alternative to the BBC app, CNN’s Apple Watch extension lets you browse news in 12 different categories, all of which can be set to your preference. Additionally, the main app sends out breaking news notifications and can be set to update you on specific stories. Download now from: iTunes Quartz An innovative news source that works a bit like Facebook’s Messenger bots, sharing stories you want to know about, in small bit-size form, with the opportunity to learn more if you want. The Apple Watch app continues this format, with added emoji and haiku fun as a way to judge international financial market sentiment. Download now from: iTunes Flipboard If you’re already a Flipboard fan, then getting your news fix on the Apple Watch is easy. If not, then it’s a great time to get started with this news aggregator. Flipboard is easy to use and beautiful to look at. Download now from: iTunes

Weather

Dark Sky ($4) Dark Sky’s Apple Watch app was made specifically for the wearable, so it’s not a downsized version of the main app, and it shows. The weather app provides a week’s forecast and will display weather notifications on rain, extreme weather, or government alerts. It operates in the U.S., the U.K., and Ireland. Download now from: iTunes Weather+ A free, very attractive alternative to Dark Sky, and a step above Apple’s own weather app, Weather+ gives you a 5-day forecast, a weather-station-like visual experience, and detailed three-hour data on everything from rain, humidity, and wind speed. It’s made for WatchOS 2.0, so it’s fast and usable. Download now from: iTunes Living Earth ($4) Living Earth puts a real-time view of the planet in the Glance menu on your Watch, showing live cloud formations, map conditions, and a weather forecast based on chosen cities. Weather alerts can be set up, and color-coded charts make it easy to get the information you want in a short time. Download now from: iTunes Weather Underground Many other weather apps rely on Weather Underground’s forecast already, so why not just go to the source? The Apple Watch extension has a quick glance view of the current forecast, plus a 10-day forecast if you want to plan ahead. The main app also includes widgets and a cool 3D Touch feature. Download now from: iTunes

Music and entertainment

Shazam Identify that unknown song just by letting Shazam take a listen. The Apple Watch app will display all the information on the song (but your iPhone does the listening), uses Handoff so you can buy it through iTunes, and displays a list of previous songs identified. The main app also works with iMessage in iOS 10, so it’s right up to date. Download now from: iTunes Deezer If Deezer is your music streaming service of choice (or you’re looking for one), its Apple Watch integration is deep enough to make it worthwhile installing. You get complete control over the music, including skips and likes, plus Deezer’s Flow predictive feature works, too. The app operates in both online and offline mode. Download now from: iTunes Musixmatch Link Musixmatch with Apple Music or Spotify Premium and get synced up lyrics for your favorite songs on your wrist. The Apple Watch app can also prompt the music identification feature on the phone. Download now from: iTunes TuneIn Radio Get complete control over the 100,000-plus radio stations featured in the TuneIn app using your Apple Watch. Choose stations, identify tracks, add stations to your favorites list, and plenty more features are included. Download now from: iTunes

Social media

Instagram One of the better social media experiences on the Apple Watch. You can view pictures in your feed, react with emoji, and also see all your likes and comments. The app uses Handoff to quickly transfer tasks from the Watch to your phone, and the Glance screen highlights the latest pictures left by your friends. Download now from: iTunes Twitter (Free) Yes, you can tweet from your Apple Watch, but you’re going to have to dictate what you want to say. Additionally, the app shows your timeline, shows the latest trending topics, and delivers notifications, plus you can retweet or like tweets from the Watch. Download now from: iTunes Slack The popular group chat platform has a comprehensive Apple Watch app that allows you to send direct messages, view notifications, and respond with canned replies, emoji, or dictated messages. It uses Handoff to quickly get the app up and running on your phone, if things get hectic. Download now from: iTunes WeChat Hugely popular, WeChat’s Apple Watch app brings most of the full-screen experience to your wrist, including responding to messages, viewing new conversations, leaving voice replies, and sharing your location. Download now from: iTunes

Travel

iTranslate Converse With the apt-titled iTranslate Converse, you can translate your words into another language directly from your Apple Watch. To do so, you simply speak what you want to say into the watch, and let it translate the phrase into one of 38 languages. It works in real time — or close to it — and includes a visual, text-based translation. The app is free, but a subscription is needed to use the service beyond the trial period. Download now from: iTunes Circa Circa allows you to keep track of international timezones at a glance, and work out what time it is elsewhere in the world. The clear and easy-to-use interface organizes your time zones, so you can quickly determine what time is best to contact friends, family, and colleagues (no matter where you are). Download now from: iTunes Citymapper Ciymapper provides a wealth of travel and transit information, and the Apple Watch extension provides all the route and travel details you could want, including notifications for the next stop, or changes to your plan. There are complications for the Apple Watch face showing ETA and step-by-step routes. Download now from: iTunes Uber Everything you normally do on the Uber iPhone app can be done from your wrist on the Apple Watch, including requesting a ride, viewing its location, and checking the details about the car and driver. Download now from: iTunes App in the Air Manage your flights on the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iMessage with this clever app. The Watch extension tracks your flight, gives gate details, and even in-flight health tips and a live route view. Download now from: iTunes TripAdvisor Many will have benefited from TripAdvisor’s advice already, and on the Apple Watch, the app provides tips on the best restaurants, hotels, and entertainment spots where you’re staying. Saved places of interest then sync with your mobile and desktop TripAdvisor account. Download now from: iTunes

Tools and productivity

Evernote Apple hasn’t integrated Notes with the Apple Watch, so use Evernote instead. The Watch app receives notifications and reminders, lets you view notes and update them, and create new ones using dictation. The same method can be used to search your notes as well. Download now from: iTunes Drafts Drafts is all about text. Grab text from anywhere, or dictate it on the move, and share it with almost any other app or service. Dictate it directly to your Apple Watch, view the result, add more, and save it in your inbox. It’s a fast way to take notes. Download now from: iTunes Cheatsheet Remember stuff using your Apple Watch. Take a quick note, called a cheat, then it’ll appear as a complication on your chosen Apple Watch face. The app also integrates with iMessage on iOS 10 and has a widget for your iPhone. An in-app purchase unlocks iCloud syncing, too. Download now from: iTunes Fantastical 2 ($5) This calendar and reminder app goes all out on the Apple Watch, allowing you to add events using dictation, view upcoming calendar entries, and have it all displayed in a Watch face complication. Download now from: iTunes

Finance

Currency Currency only does one thing, but it does it well: convert one currency over to another currency, all without digging around for your phone. Download now from: iTunes Calcbot Want to spilt the bill at a restaurant, but no struggle with mental arithmetic? The Apple Watch Calcbot app will do the sums for you, along with a few other basic calculations. The full iPhone app is more comprehensive, if needed. Download now from: iTunes Pennies ($5) You’ll have to set up your budget in the main iPhone app, but once it’s done, Pennies on the Apple Watch makes keeping track of spending very easy. It warns when you’re getting close to your limit and has a Glance screen for daily allowances. Download now from: iTunes Invoice 2go A feature-rich invoicing app for the iPhone, with the chance to create invoices on the Apple Watch, based on work time. You can even send them through to clients without using the main app. Download now from: iTunes

Games

Lifeline ($1) This is a choose-your-own-adventure game on the Apple Watch. It plays out in real time, and notifications appear with details on the decisions you need to make. Get it right, and your character survives. Get it wrong, and things will take a very different turn. Download now from: iTunes Runeblade A fantasy adventure game that looks like no other Apple Watch game. Written expressly for the Watch, it has 1,000 levels of play, where spells, artifacts, and enchantments are used to fight the enemy. Download now from: iTunes Walkr Make everyday activity a fun game, in the spirit of Pokémon Go, where the steps you take power a spaceship so you can discover new worlds. Download now from: iTunes Trivia Crack No need to grab your phone for a quick trivia game, Trivia Crack can be played from the Apple Watch, too. The app also works with iMessage in iOS 10. Download now from: iTunes

Remotes

ProCamera ($5) You can finally appear in those group pictures by controlling your iPhone with ProCamera. The mobile app lets you capture low-light pictures, timed photos, HDR, and video directly from your Apple Watch, meaning you can finally leave the selfie stick at home. Download now from: iTunes myTifi If you have a Samsung Smart TV, then this is the app to have. Using myTifi, you can control all aspects of your TV — from the volume to the source input — with a simple tap on the screen or turn of the Digital Crown. Download now from: iTunes Huemote When it comes to smart lighting, Philips Hue lights are some of the most popular on the market. With Huemote, you can now organize lights around your home into distinct groups and scenes, directly on your Apple Watch. You can also change the color of the lights, as well as power them on or off. Download now from: iTunes Microsoft PowerPoint Using AirPlay, you can project any presentation from your iPhone onto a larger screen. And with PowerPoint for the Apple Watch, you can go forward or back, pause, or end the presentation without touching your phone. You can even glance at your watch while presenting to check the elapsed time and current slide. Download now from: iTunes

