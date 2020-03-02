Best Apple Watch games

Why would you want to play games on an Apple Watch? That might be your first thought as your curiosity takes the best of you, and you begin seeking out the best games available. Sure, your Apple Watch might always be on your wrist, but your phone is also likely in your pocket. Apple Watch brings new ways to play and challenges developers to create games that break the conventional mold. If you’re looking for something new, here are 10 great Apple Watch games that you need to play. Not in the mood for gaming? We also have a list of the best Apple Watch apps!

Are you looking to pull off an elite heist while waiting around at the doctor’s office or during your next commute? Pocket Bandit is a game exclusive to the Apple Watch that has you cracking safe combinations as you make your way up the ranks, becoming the next King of Bandits. With more than 100 different combinations to break, players use the Apple Watch’s crown, feeling vibrations for vibrations as they rotate the dial. Pocket Bandit is the exact type of quick in-and-out game that we love to see on Apple Watch, and with more content inbound, as noted by the developer, we think it’s an absolute staple for any Apple Watch owner.

Can we get away with the pun saying that this game rules? Designed as a full-fledged game for your iPhone or iPad, Rules! offers a mini-game for Apple Watch that can be a blast for puzzle fanatics. Follow simple rules as you are required to tap on a collection of colorful animals, or as the developers say, “whales, unicorns, robots, and squirrels!” The included mini-game for Apple Watch is just as fun as the iOS game and is a great way to pass a bit of time when you are waiting in line. Those unfamiliar with the puzzles genre need not be intimidated as Rules! includes a beginner mode for those just getting started, as well as an expert mode for seasoned veterans.

Here’s a classic that you might already be familiar with, Trivia Crack. For those who are unaware, Trivia Crack is an online Trivial Pursuit-style game that pits you against players around the world — both friends and strangers. What some may not know is that the app includes a fun Apple Watch companion so that you can start showing off your smarts without even taking your iPhone out of your pocket. With thousands of questions and six question categories, Trivia Crack is a must-have for any game show fan or trivia addict.

This isn’t your typical RPG. Runeblade takes you to a mystic world where you must battle using your mighty blade and arcane magic, fighting darkness along the way, all on your Apple Watch. Designed exclusively for the Apple Watch, any fans of the RPG genre looking for an exciting game to throw on their wrist should start here. The story places the player into a world in which the gods are rising from their slumber, but they aren’t happy. With more than 2,000 levels to play through and a plethora of mighty artifacts, we think that you might find yourself lost in your Apple Watch for longer than you anticipated.

At first glance, Tiny Armies might not look like much; however, it brings a light and fun-to-play turn-based strategy game to both your iPhone and Apple Watch. You can opt to either play in a single-player mode or challenge a friend through iMessage, swiping your units, and attempting to defeat your opponent. What we particularly enjoy is how well Tiny Armies scales down to the Apple Watch face without losing the fun tiny-battle-action that makes it great. A highly recommended option for strategy game fans.

What would you do if an artificially intelligent soviet computer reached out to you? In Komrad, a Soviet A.I. that has been lying dormant since the Cold War has awakened, and you have made contact. A work of fiction created by the former chief design officer of IBM Watson, Komrad will keep you glued to your iPhone and Apple Watch, communicating with the AI in hopes of preventing the next nuclear war. In a game that asks, what would happen if the movie WarGames had been told with a Soviet Computer gone haywire, this mobile game will keep you on the tip of your toes.

Are you looking to sharpen your memory, improve your vocabulary, and enhance your overall cognition? The team Elevate Inc. claims that they can with its Elevate – Brain Training game for iOS and watchOS. Thirty-five different minigames challenge your brain, while the app delivers personalized workouts to help you in areas that you might be lacking. With four mini-games explicitly designed for your Apple Watch, you can help elevate your brain even when you’ve only got a few minutes on-hand.

We’re going to cheat a bit here by including a few games under a single heading. With the first game launching in 2015, the Lifeline series has offered a compelling number of mobile text-based adventure games for your Apple devices. Exciting titles include Lifeline: Silent Night, Lifeline: Whiteout, Lifeline 2, and Lifeline: Crisis Line. With each game placing you in the middle of the action, you must use your Apple Watch to communicate via text, with your responses helping to save, or potentially doom, those reaching out to you. Lifeline games are also available to play on iOS, but the best experience, in our opinion, is on Apple Watch.

Here is an exciting game that is a blast to play on your iPhone, but multiplies in fun on your Apple Watch. Using your favorite Apple device, you need to blow the perfect size bubblegum balloon without it popping. Utilizing the Apple Watch’s crown as a control mechanism, players must rotate it to blow up their bubble properly. Bubblegum Hero is an excellent example of a simple minigame that can be a blast to play by properly utilizing new and innovative controls. Pick this one up, just don’t pop that bubblegum!

What would happen if Square Enix, the legendary developer behind Final Fantasy, designed a fantasy RPG for Apple Watch? We don’t need to wonder anymore as the company introduced Cosmos Rings, a dark game in which you must fight against those looking to stop time. Featuring retro-style pixel art, players must face a world in which the Goddess is gone, and time has stopped. Using the digital crown, you can turn back the sands of time, but you mustn’t wait — the entirety of existence needs you now.

