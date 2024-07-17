 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is TinyPod, the most adorable Apple Watch accessory I’ve ever seen

By
TinyPod accessory for Apple Watch.
TinyPod

The Apple Watch doesn’t get much credit or attention from modding geeks. Over the years, it has been turned into a necklace, sleeve armband, and a hiding place for AirPods. Then there are kits that turn it into an unholy luxury watch wannabe in all sorts of flavors — Hublot, Rolex, you name it.

The latest hardware adventure is about turning the Apple Watch into a tiny iPod. And fittingly, the company behind it calls it TinyPod. After all, what better strategy to success than taking a hot product, dialing back to the good ol’ tech nostalgia, and turning it into a functional hybrid?

Recommended Videos

That’s the whole premise here. And I am totally sold on it. Your Apple Watch becomes an iPod Classic — one that runs watchOS and does a lot more than the music player could ever do.

Surround view of the TinyPod.
TinyPod

The best part is that the wheel works. In fact, it seems a lot more convenient to interact with than fidgeting with the tiny crown on an Apple Watch. I have very small hands, and I still rage at it because my wrist gets in the way and makes the crown difficult to use.

This whole project is so Apple that you’d think it was some official long-lost side project. The website’s design, clean animations, font selection, blue-white-gray theme, and rounded buttons — this is as Apple as it gets without Apple. Come on, guys!

Apple Watch inside the TinyPod
TinyPod

It looks really polished and not like one of those rough ideas that probably materialized on a cheap 3D printer in a garage. The TinyPod can handle calls, messages, emails, news, weather, and, of course, music. You know, all the stuff you can do on the Apple Watch.

“Through careful mechanized components inside, TinyPod’s wheel makes direct rotation contact with your Apple Watch crown, letting it naturally scroll anything across the OS,” says the company. The folks behind it are even hawking the idea of “your phone away from a phone.”

Of course, that’s assuming you spend more on the cellular version of the smartwatch. The team assures that the design won’t hinder features like Namedrop, contactless payments, and magnetic charging. The company even touts extra battery mileage because wrist detection is turned off.

All sizes of TinyPod
TinyPod

The company also makes a version without the scroll wheel and calls it TinyPod lite. It supports the mainline Apple Watches, the SE model, and the giant Ultra trim, too. As for size compatibility, it plays well with 40/41mm, 45/44mm, and 49mm versions.

The standard variant costs $80, but the one that ingests an Apple Watch Ultra will set you back by $90. The variant without a scroll wheel — and without any joy, objectively speaking — is priced at $30.

Shipping starts this summer, and so does my countdown to spend money on yet another gadget that I’ll use for a day and then abandon to eat dust. And hey, we’re in July, way past a cruel April Fools joke, and far away from Kickstarter shenanigans, too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
These are two of the most confusing Android phones I’ve used in 2024
A person holding the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro.

The Poco F6 Pro (left) and Poco F6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Poco isn’t a smartphone brand many may have heard of, but those who have will mostly associate it with bright, colorful gaming phones. That’s not the case for the Poco F6 and Poco F6 Pro, Poco's two latest devices that are surprisingly mature in appearance, yet still furnished with some of the customary design flair expected from the brand.

Read more
These smartphone sunglasses are one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen
hmd smartphone sunglasses truly ridiculous avif to jpg

HMD models with the Phonecore collection. HMD

As a person who has to wear glasses (I have issues with contacts), smart glasses are actually a product that interests me. If I have to wear glasses, they might as well have some extra features, right?

Read more
The Apple Watch is the best iPhone camera accessory you didn’t know you needed
A person wearing an Apple Watch Series 9, made for the OuttaFocus column.

Photo taken with an iPhone 15 Pro Max controlled using an Apple Watch Series 9. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartwatches and cameras rarely go together very well. We’ve seen smart wristwear with cameras fitted in the past, but the combination wasn’t very successful, and few manufacturers even bother today.

Read more