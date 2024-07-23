This Dell XPS 16 deal cuts the laptop’s price by $500

We love saving money on laptop purchases as much as the next guy, which is why we get so excited about Dell laptop deals. As one of the most popular Windows 11 PC brands, there’s a Dell computer for just about every want, need, and budget. But what about those of us who need one of the fastest and most powerful laptops that money can buy? Look no further than this terrific deal.

While the sale lasts, you can get the Dell XPS 16 Laptop for $2,500 when you purchase through Dell. Normally, this top-shelf laptop sells for $3,050. That’s $500 you’ll be able to keep in the bank, or perhaps invest toward one of the best monitor deals we found this week!

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

A computer is really only as good as the CPU that drives it, and this is one of the biggest reasons we love the XPS 16. This Dell titan is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 with a 24MB cache and 16 cores, and up to 32GB of RAM. You’re also getting an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which bodes well for the gamers and graphic designers amongst us. Long story short: The XPS 16 delivers exceptional performance across the board, along with excellent visuals and zippy, responsive UI elements.

The screen is one of our favorite hardware feats. The 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ display means you’ll be able to watch movies and shows in full 4K resolution, with the same pixel performance delivering remarkable details and lag-free performance for PC gamers. It’s an anti-glare and anti-smudge panel too, so ambient lighting and fingerprints shouldn’t deter from your everyday laptop usage.

As far as ports go, the XPS 16 leans on USB-C connectivity and comes with a USB-C to USB-A adapter and an HDMI adapter. You’ll also be getting Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 support and up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge.

These types of aggressive Dell deals can come and go in an instant, so if this promotion sounds good to you, it’s best to buy while you still can. Buy the Dell XPS 16 for $2,500 when you purchase through Dell.