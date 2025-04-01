 Skip to main content
The Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4090 is finally on sale again

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
This little Alienware PC fits just about anywhere. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s been several weeks since Dell included the powerful Alienware Aurora R16 in its gaming PC deals, but the wait ends here. This configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card usually sells for $4,000, but it’s on sale with a $400 discount that lowers its price to $3,600. You’re still looking at a fairly significant investment, but if you want a premium PC gaming experience, it will be worth every single penny. You need to be quick with your purchase though, as this chance at savings may disappear again very soon.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

Alienware is Dell’s gaming-focused brand, and it goes pretty hard with the Alienware Aurora R16, which we gave a score of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review. It also earned the top spot in our list of the best gaming PCs, and with this configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, it’s easy to see why. Combined with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, this gaming PC will be able to run the best PC games at their most demanding settings without any problems, and you won’t have to make any component upgrades for the next few years as you wait for any upcoming PC games.

The Alienware Aurora R16 ships with a 2TB SSD, which provides plenty of storage space for your favorite titles with all their required updates and optional add-on content, and since it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing video games right after setting it up with the necessary peripherals. The gaming PC also comes with a liquid-cooling system, so you won’t have to worry about any overheating if you play for longer than usual.

Dell just slashed the price of the Alienware Aurora R16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card by $400, bringing it down from $4,000 to $3,600. It’s still expensive, but if you were willing to spend big on a gaming PC, you might as well enjoy the savings as you can use them towards monitor deals or to buy more video games. You have to act fast though, because once this offer ends, we’re not sure how long it will take to appear again — proceed with your transaction for the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC as soon as possible.

