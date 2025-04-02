Dell XPS deal: This XPS 16 has a $700 discount

For a reliable laptop that will provide dependable performance alongside a stylish design, you can’t go wrong with any of the devices featured in Dell XPS deals. Check this out: a $700 discount on the Dell XPS 16, bringing its price down from $3,350 to $2,650 if you buy straight from Dell itself. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this offer though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

The Dell XPS 16 is now the largest model in the popular line of laptops following the Dell XPS reset last year. We gave it a respectable 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, but that rating will be higher with Dell’s discount because its expensive price was one of its downsides. The laptop offers an attractive, ultramodern aesthetic while providing strong productivity and creative performance with its Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s necessary for running intensive applications and engaging in any kind of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide.

We also appreciated the screen of the Dell XPS 16, as its 16.3-inch OLED touchscreen with UHD+ resolution is simply beautiful. Combined with a zero-lattice keyboard and a hidden haptic touchpad, working on the laptop is as enjoyable as it can be. The device also ships with Windows 11 Home in its 1TB SSD, so it’s ready to go right after unboxing.

Not all laptop deals are built the same, as some devices won’t be able to keep up with heavy workloads. For a device that won’t leave you disappointed, go for the Dell XPS 16, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off for a lowered price of $2,650 from $3,350. You’ll need to act fast though, as the discount may get taken down at any moment. If you’re interested in making the Dell XPS 16 your daily companion, we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction so you don’t miss out on the savings.