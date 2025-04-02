 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS deal: This XPS 16 has a $700 discount

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The XPS 16 open on a table.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

For a reliable laptop that will provide dependable performance alongside a stylish design, you can’t go wrong with any of the devices featured in Dell XPS deals. Check this out: a $700 discount on the Dell XPS 16, bringing its price down from $3,350 to $2,650 if you buy straight from Dell itself. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this offer though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16

The Dell XPS 16 is now the largest model in the popular line of laptops following the Dell XPS reset last year. We gave it a respectable 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, but that rating will be higher with Dell’s discount because its expensive price was one of its downsides. The laptop offers an attractive, ultramodern aesthetic while providing strong productivity and creative performance with its Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s necessary for running intensive applications and engaging in any kind of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide.

We also appreciated the screen of the Dell XPS 16, as its 16.3-inch OLED touchscreen with UHD+ resolution is simply beautiful. Combined with a zero-lattice keyboard and a hidden haptic touchpad, working on the laptop is as enjoyable as it can be. The device also ships with Windows 11 Home in its 1TB SSD, so it’s ready to go right after unboxing.

Related

Not all laptop deals are built the same, as some devices won’t be able to keep up with heavy workloads. For a device that won’t leave you disappointed, go for the Dell XPS 16, which is on sale from Dell at $700 off for a lowered price of $2,650 from $3,350. You’ll need to act fast though, as the discount may get taken down at any moment. If you’re interested in making the Dell XPS 16 your daily companion, we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction so you don’t miss out on the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Don’t miss this $300 discount on the HP Omen 35L gaming PC with RTX 4060
The HP Omen 35L gaming PC with a mouse and keyboard.

Are you looking for a solid gaming PC for $1,000? You're in luck -- that's all you have to pay for the HP Omen 35L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, following a $300 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $1,300. There's always high demand for gaming PC deals like this though, so we're not expecting stocks to last long. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to push through with your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 35L gaming PC
The HP Omen 35L is a customizable gaming PC that offers an easy path to upgrades with its tool-less access to its internals, but you may not need to swap any components in the near future. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the gaming desktop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM you need. With these specifications, you'll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, though probably not at the highest settings for the more demanding titles.

Read more
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop drops below $1,000 with this $300 discount
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

If you want to buy a powerful device with a huge discount from laptop deals, you're going to want to set your sights on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. This configuration, which usually sells for $1,100, is on sale from Dell for only $800, for savings of $300 as part of a clearance sale. There's a chance that the remaining stocks are already running low though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop
The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus only received a score of 3 out of 5 stars in our review, primarily because you're only getting an IPS display, whereas other brands are already offering laptops with OLED screens at a similar price. However, with Dell's discount, this is less of a deal-breaker, especially since the 14-inch IPS screen is actually solid with 2.8K resolution. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes with a sleek but conservative design, and its build quality is pretty good, so it's a good choice for the laptop equivalent of a daily driver.

Read more
This Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop with RTX 4060 has a 20% discount
The Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop on a white background.

Gamers who want to buy a new gaming laptop for less than $1,000 have a lot of options in Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025. The Gigabyte Aorus 7 is one of them, with a 20% discount bringing its price down to just $899 from $1,127 originally. That's equivalent to savings of $228, which you can spend on more video games and accessories such as gaming headset deals.  The event runs until March 31, but we don't recommend waiting until the final minutes before you proceed with your purchase of this gaming laptop because stocks may no longer be available by then.

Why you should buy the Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop
The Gigabyte Aorus 7 isn't gunning for the level of performance of the best gaming laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. However, it will be enough to play the best PC games as it also comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. You're going to have to choose low to medium settings for the more demanding titles, but that's an acceptable trade-off considering the relatively affordable price of the Gigabyte Aorus 7.

Read more