 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell clearance sale: Save $250 on this popular all-in-one PC

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell Inspiron 24 AIO on a table.
Dell

Always a reliable place for desktop computer deals, Dell has a great deal on an all-in-one computer for anyone who would prefer such a solution over a separate tower and monitor or a laptop. Currently $250 off, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One for $750 instead of $1,000. For anyone short on space but who wants a full-sized PC experience, it’s bound to be a hit. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

Dell makes some of the best all-in-one computers around so the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is sure to be great for many people. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s well-suited for everyday use without a hitch.

Additionally, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is designed to be stylish in many ways. It looks great with a sleek exterior that has all the components built in so you don’t have to deal with any excessive bulk. Its full HD display features 99% sRGB within a narrow border so it looks good to use as well as store in your home. There’s also ComfortView Plus technology which helps reduce harmful blue light while offering a flicker-free panel.

Related

Adding to the convenience, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has a stand that offers the perfect place to store your keyboard and mouse when not in use. There are built-in dual 5W speakers too with them offering Dolby Atmos spatial sound and support for Waves MaxxAudio Pro. On the top of the screen is a full HD webcam with a tilt feature that’s adjustable to 20 degrees while Wide Dynamic Range gives plenty of versatility.

Any time you do need to hook up any accessories, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has one USB-C port along with a bunch of USB-A ports and an SD card reader. It even has an HDMI out port if you prefer to connect a secondary display.

Versatile and good-looking, the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One is the PC to add to your living environment for the whole family to use throughout the day, or for you to use solo. It usually costs $1,000 but right now, you can buy it for $750 as part of a Dell clearance sale. A great price given you don’t need to add on a monitor or anything else, check it out now if that sounds appealing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $600 off right now
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Buy has one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now thanks to having $600 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,600 so the discount brings it down to $1,000. That’s pretty great for a well-specced gaming laptop. Even better, it's a rare gaming laptop that is actually portable enough to take around with you. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Considered to be one of the best gaming laptops, particularly if you want something highly portable, there’s a ton to love about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty respectable for the price but what’s even better is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which ensures you can play a lot of the latest games at a great detail level.

Read more
HP Envy deals: HP’s most popular laptop starts at $630
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

A great computer brand to shop if you’re in the market for a new laptop is HP, which is consistently among the best laptop brands. It has several different model lineups to choose from, with the HP Envy laptop lineup offering a good balance of hardware options and pricing. The HP Envy lineup is also a good one to shop because it regularly turns out some impressive laptop deals. That’s certainly the case right now, as there are a lot of HP Envy deals to shop. We’ve rounded up what we feel are the best HP Envy deals currently taking place, so read onward for more information on how to land some savings.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop 15Z-FH000 — $630, was $900

The HP Envy x360 convertible laptop is a great option for just about anyone, particularly anyone who enjoys the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. It’s well designed and super slim, making it a truly go-anywhere device. Despite its portability, it still has an immersive 15.6-inch touchscreen that’s great for creators, note-takers, and binge watchers. Top notch build quality and durability, fast charging technology, a fingerprint reader, and great battery life round out the top features of the HP Envy x360 convertible touchscreen laptop. It competes well with the best 2-in-1 laptops. Its versatility and all-around capability make it a worthy companion on any desk, and on any lap.

Read more
Best desktop computer deals: The cheapest PC deals today
dell inspiron desktop deal april 2023 pc lifestyle

Whether you like to sprawl out to get your work done or ensure you have plenty of room for a gaming setup that can take on the best PC games, a desktop computer allows for a lot more room to grow than a laptop. There are a lot of desktop computer options out there, with many of the top brands offering pre-built PCs as well as the ability to customize internal components to suit your needs. Shopping the best desktop computers can be made all the better with a deal, which is why we’ve tracked down the best desktop computer deals taking place right now. Reading onward you’ll find deals on budget desktop computers, as well as some mid-range options and even some gaming PC deals worth taking a look at.
Acer Aspire — $300, was $350

If you’re simply looking to get into the game with a new desktop computer, the Acer Aspire is a good place to start things off. This build is an entry-level model that would make a great alternative to any of the best laptops for high school students. It comes with entry-level specs that can still get most daily jobs done, and if you like to dive into some light gaming or kick back with a movie, it even has an HD Audio system with available 5.1-channel Surround Sound.

Read more