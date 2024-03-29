Hurry! The Apple Vision Pro just got its first price cut

Only recently released, you can now buy the Apple Vision Pro at a discount. Over at Woot, the Apple Vision Pro is available for $200 off so it’s down to $3,299 from $3,499. While no one will be impulse buying one of these, it’s a great discount for anyone who has been holding out for a saving. As with all Woot offers, the deal is only available until the stock allocation sells out so you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it. If you need to know more, take a look below or simply tap the buy button if you know it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro reviews may not be perfect but it’s clearly a revolutionary product. Our Apple Vision Pro hands-on experience was pretty great. It has typical Apple ease of use as all you need to do is pull it over your head, turn a dial to tighten its knit headband, and then look at some dots to set up eye-tracking. It takes mere minutes and then you’re all set. Simple to use and surprisingly accurate for such a minimal setup, it’s great to use.

For instance, there’s the headset’s spatial image technology with images looking almost fully 3D with how much depth there is. Its micro-OLED display looks great with crystal clear visuals and a truly immersive experience. One line of thinking is that it could be the ultimate personal home theater, although it might need a little work first. As a productivity tool though, the Apple Vision Pro is pretty great. You can use it for everything you’d use a PC for like browsing the internet or other spatial computing purposes. Sitting in a 360-degree recreation of Avengers Tower through the Disney Plus app was just one cool thing that was attempted. It’s the kind of stuff that makes you wonder if this could truly be one of the best VR headsets for most people.

Sure, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t cheap while on sale but it is a touch more affordable. Usually priced at $3,499, it finally sees a price cut and it’s at Woot. You can buy it for $3,299 so you save $200 off the regular price when you buy today. Be quick though with stock likely to be very limited.

