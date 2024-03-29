 Skip to main content
Hurry! The Apple Vision Pro just got its first price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
an Apple Vision Pro headset plugged in.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Only recently released, you can now buy the Apple Vision Pro at a discount. Over at Woot, the Apple Vision Pro is available for $200 off so it’s down to $3,299 from $3,499. While no one will be impulse buying one of these, it’s a great discount for anyone who has been holding out for a saving. As with all Woot offers, the deal is only available until the stock allocation sells out so you’ll need to be quick to take advantage of it. If you need to know more, take a look below or simply tap the buy button if you know it’s for you.

Why you should buy the Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro reviews may not be perfect but it’s clearly a revolutionary product. Our Apple Vision Pro hands-on experience was pretty great. It has typical Apple ease of use as all you need to do is pull it over your head, turn a dial to tighten its knit headband, and then look at some dots to set up eye-tracking. It takes mere minutes and then you’re all set. Simple to use and surprisingly accurate for such a minimal setup, it’s great to use.

For instance, there’s the headset’s spatial image technology with images looking almost fully 3D with how much depth there is. Its micro-OLED display looks great with crystal clear visuals and a truly immersive experience. One line of thinking is that it could be the ultimate personal home theater, although it might need a little work first. As a productivity tool though, the Apple Vision Pro is pretty great. You can use it for everything you’d use a PC for like browsing the internet or other spatial computing purposes. Sitting in a 360-degree recreation of Avengers Tower through the Disney Plus app was just one cool thing that was attempted. It’s the kind of stuff that makes you wonder if this could truly be one of the best VR headsets for most people.

Related

Sure, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t cheap while on sale but it is a touch more affordable. Usually priced at $3,499, it finally sees a price cut and it’s at Woot. You can buy it for $3,299 so you save $200 off the regular price when you buy today. Be quick though with stock likely to be very limited.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
Big discounts just landed on Apple’s Magic Mouse and Trackpad
Magic Mouse next to a Mac keyboard on a desk.

If you want to maximize your productivity after buying from MacBook deals or a Mac computer, or if you want to use your purchase from iPad deals as a laptop, then you should consider buying two of Apple's most popular accessories -- the Apple Magic Mouse and the Apple Magic Trackpad. Like most Apple devices, they don't come cheap, but fortunately, they're currently on sale from Amazon. The Apple Magic Mouse, originally $79, is down to $68 for $11 in savings, and the Apple Magic Trackpad, originally, $129, is down to $110 for $19 in savings. The discounts may not look like much, but you might as well take advantage of them if you're going to buy these accessories anyway.
Apple Magic Mouse -- $68, was $79

The wireless and rechargeable Apple Magic Mouse is in our list of the best mouse for Mac as Apple's premier mouse, which isn't a surprise considering Apple itself designed it. Like most Apple devices, the accessory features a premium-looking design and superb build quality, and it supports swipe gestures because its Multi-Touch surface essentially functions as a built-in trackpad. It will also glide smoothly across your desk with the help of its optimized foot design. It lasts for more than a month between charges, and it comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable for charging purposes. The Apple Magic Mouse is compatible with all MacBooks and Mac computers running on macOS X 10.11 or later, and all iPads that are powered by iPadOS 13.4 or later.

Read more
There’s a flash sale happening on M3 models of the MacBook Pro
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Some great MacBook deals are going on at the moment at Best Buy with up to $200 off the latest MacBook Pro M3 models. A pretty sweet discount on some highly sought-after tech, it’s a smart move to hit the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, you can keep reading while we take you through what to expect from the sale and highlight some great deals.

What to shop for in the Best Buy MacBook sale
Before you dive into the MacBook sale, take a look at our guide on which MacBook Pro M3 you should buy. Each model is great but there are different pros and cons so it’s worth reading up on what works best for you.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop just had its price slashed from $250 to $120
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

Whether it’s for school or work, having a laptop computer is crucial in today’s society. Laptops come in all sorts of budgets: from the basic laptop computer for a couple hundred dollars to more sophisticated models for a couple thousand dollars or more. If you are in the market for a basic laptop, then check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Perfect for students, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great 14-inch laptop that will fit all your basic computer needs.

Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 for $120. With an original price tag of $250, you get to save $130, bringing down the price to a mere $120. If you ask us, that is a pretty good deal. Read on to find out more about the Lenovo IdeaPad 1.

Read more