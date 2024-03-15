Apple MacBooks do go on sale every so often, but the discounts and the prices are pretty much the same across the board. That is, until now. Best Buy just unveiled a deal that drops the 2020 MacBook Air M1 model to its lowest price ever — it’s just $650. Normally $1,000, you’re saving quite a bit here, about $350, that you could put towards anything else you want, really. It’s an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a newer model or grab a new computer you’ve been wanting for much less. Even though it’s not one of the newest models, it still runs great thanks to Apple’s software updates and is extra versatile. You can use it for work, play, casual browsing, and much more. Definitely capitalize on this deal if you’re interested. It’s one of the best we’ve seen in a long while.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

With the launch of the latest MacBook Air M3, it makes sense that the prices of the older models would come down a little. That’s precisely why we’re seeing these great deals, but between and , retailers are clearly willing to offer some competitive prices. Who benefits most from that? Well, you, of course, especially if you’ve been planning to get a new MacBook Air for some time.

While Walmart is a little more expensive, it’s still an extra option if Best Buy is out of stock in your local area. On the other hand, if you’re a Best Buy My Rewards Member, you can save some additional money buying there simply by using your rewards — Best Buy did change its rewards program, so it’s now exclusive to Best Buy credit card holders, so keep that in mind.

Trending Deals:

Back to the MacBook Air M1, it’s still a fully capable machine with a decent spread of power under the hood and can tackle just about any task you throw at it. In our M2 MacBook Air vs. M1 MacBook Air comparison, you can see how similar the specs are and how that affects the overall experience. Especially if you’re looking to save a good amount of money, you do not want to pass up this deal.

Best Buy has certainly dropped the price of the MacBook Air M1 to shocking lows—it’s the lowest price ever — and we’re not likely to see anything lower anytime soon. There’s no telling how long this deal will be available or when it will sell out, so don’t hesitate.

Editors' Recommendations