 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MacBook Air M1 just hit its lowest ever price — Get it for $650

Briley Kenney
By
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple MacBooks do go on sale every so often, but the discounts and the prices are pretty much the same across the board. That is, until now. Best Buy just unveiled a deal that drops the 2020 MacBook Air M1 model to its lowest price ever — it’s just $650. Normally $1,000, you’re saving quite a bit here, about $350, that you could put towards anything else you want, really. It’s an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a newer model or grab a new computer you’ve been wanting for much less. Even though it’s not one of the newest models, it still runs great thanks to Apple’s software updates and is extra versatile. You can use it for work, play, casual browsing, and much more. Definitely capitalize on this deal if you’re interested. It’s one of the best we’ve seen in a long while.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

With the launch of the latest MacBook Air M3, it makes sense that the prices of the older models would come down a little. That’s precisely why we’re seeing these great deals, but between and , retailers are clearly willing to offer some competitive prices. Who benefits most from that? Well, you, of course, especially if you’ve been planning to get a new MacBook Air for some time.

While Walmart is a little more expensive, it’s still an extra option if Best Buy is out of stock in your local area. On the other hand, if you’re a Best Buy My Rewards Member, you can save some additional money buying there simply by using your rewards — Best Buy did change its rewards program, so it’s now exclusive to Best Buy credit card holders, so keep that in mind.

Trending Deals:

Back to the MacBook Air M1, it’s still a fully capable machine with a decent spread of power under the hood and can tackle just about any task you throw at it. In our M2 MacBook Air vs. M1 MacBook Air comparison, you can see how similar the specs are and how that affects the overall experience. Especially if you’re looking to save a good amount of money, you do not want to pass up this deal.

Best Buy has certainly dropped the price of the MacBook Air M1 to shocking lows—it’s the lowest price ever — and we’re not likely to see anything lower anytime soon. There’s no telling how long this deal will be available or when it will sell out, so don’t hesitate.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Apple's devices offer the most advanced technologies, iconic designs, and extreme ease of use -- alongside expensive prices. That's why there's always high demand for Apple deals, especially those that involve the latest models. If you're looking to buy an AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, or any of Apple's other products, you've come to the right place because we've rounded up the top offers that you can shop right now. However, as with any discounts on Apple devices, these bargains aren't expected to last long, so you better hurry with your purchases if you don't want to miss out.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) -- $89, was $99

Insert the Apple AirTag into your bag, gadget, or any item that you may misplace, so that you can track it if you lose it. The Apple AirTag is one of the best Bluetooth trackers if you're using an iPhone or iPad because not only does it offer a one-tap setup, but it can utilize the millions of devices in Apple's Find My network to help you find your stuff if it goes beyond the Bluetooth range of 30 feet. It's powered by a replaceable battery that can last for more than a year before you need a new one.

Read more
The 2023 MacBook Air with M2 has a significant discount today
A woman working on a 2023 MacBook Air with M2 chip.

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to upgrade to the new Apple 2023 MacBook Air with M2, now is the time to do it. It has dropped from $1,299 to $1,202 for extra savings of almost $100 below the normal list price. It is not as much as the December weekend flash deal, which was featured during holiday sales and gave you $200 off the total price. However, this Apple deal gives you an opportunity to seize upon extra savings outside the holiday season so you can get your hands on the 2023 Apple Air M2. Choose from Starlight, Silver, or Space Gray to get the discount; you will pay more for the Midnight color. There are no coupon codes to remember, either; the discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Why you should buy the Apple 2023 MacBook Air with M2
It’s still a good time to buy an M2 MacBook Air, especially with Amazon’s super sale. Apple’s M3 chip is still not available, and there are no plans for release beyond the MacBook Pro and Mac mini. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air makes excellent use of the M2 chip with a new, generous 15.3-inch screen that is a considerable step up from previous models with a Liquid Retina display with True Tone. It features a noticeably more streamlined look to the M2 over the M1, with an improved 1080p webcam for better video recordings and a longer battery life.

Read more
Apple Cyber Monday Deals: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, MacBook
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Just because Cyber Monday and Black Friday are technically over doesn't mean all the deals have stopped. Apple Cyber Monday deals are still here to help you upgrade your devices. If you've been drooling over a new Apple Watch, pair of AirPods, or an upgraded MacBook, but were hesitant because of the price, now is your chance. Cyber Monday is technically over, but we have a whole week of deals  We're seeing significant savings across the whole Apple family of devices, particularly at Amazon and Walmart. Check out our favorite discounts below.
Top 5 Apple Cyber Monday Deals
AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) -- $200, was $249
The newest generation of AirPods have some nice upgrades over the previous generation. Overall, the noise cancellation, sounds quality, and transparency mode have all been improved. On the outside, the AirPods 2 are almost identical to the previous model. Their pressure relief vents have been moved up, and an improved sensor has been added that can more intelligently tell when the earbuds are in your ears versus in your pocket. If you need the best earbuds Apple has to offer, these are the AirPods for you.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) -- $229, was $249
There are two big reasons to buy an Apple Watch: fitness and convenience. On the fitness side, the Apple Watch SE 2 has a simple but effective workout tracker that remembers your favorite workouts. It doesn't have the full suite of temperature, electrocardiogram, or blood-oxygen monitoring, but it will track your heart rate and how many calories you've burned. From the convenience side, connecting to your iPhone is simple, and it makes texting, calling, and getting notifications super easy.

Read more