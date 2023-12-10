 Skip to main content
Ends tonight: Get this Lenovo laptop for $120 instead of $250

While some of the best laptops on the market can cost hundreds and thousands of dollars, they often have a lot of specifications that folks may not necessarily need. In fact, if you just need something basic to get online and get some tasks done for work or school, then going for budget laptops is a better idea. One great example is the Lenovo Ideapad 1, which is an entry-level laptop that’s more than good enough to handle most basic tasks and is heavily discounted down to $120 by Best Buy. It usually goes for $250, so that’s a $130 discount from the usual, and gives you some great value.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1

The Lenovo Ideapad 1 doesn’t have any fancy specs, and the processor it comes with, an Intel Celeron N4020, is entry-level. Even so, it can handle most productivity tasks you throw at it, and it’s perfectly fine for use when it comes to browsing the web or watching content. That said, it only has 4GB of RAM, so Windows 11 will be running in S-Mode, which cuts out some functionality but is not enough to impact anything work- or productivity-related, so you’ll be fine on that front. More importantly, the 14-inch screen runs a 1366 x 768 resolution and has a webcam at the top, which is important for those who need to get on online meetings regularly.

As for storage, you get 128GB, which should be more than enough for most folks, especially if you stream your content or use cloud services, but you can always grab one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. As for the overall build, it’s pretty sturdy and well-made, so you shouldn’t worry about sticking it in a bag and carrying it around. The battery life is also reasonably good and will last you about eight hours, depending on what you’re doing, which is a solid amount for a laptop at this price.

All in all, the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a versatile and budget-friendly laptop that’s worth grabbing, especially with the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $120. On the other hand, you may want something with a bit more power, in which case, there are some other great laptop deals you can take advantage of.

