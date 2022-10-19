 Skip to main content
Instagram may be adopting this beloved MySpace feature

Anita George
By

Adding a song to a social media profile? That’s not new, especially if you grew up in the MySpace generation. But it might be a new feature for Instagram as the photo and video sharing app has apparently been spotted working on a profile song feature.

According to screenshots posted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi as part of a series of tweets that began on Monday, Instagram appears to be working on a feature that could give its users the option to add a song to their IG profiles.

#Instagram is working on the ability to add a song to your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/zX2jIlZLzc

&mdash; Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) October 17, 2022

Paluzzi posted four screenshots in his tweet thread. The first two screenshots showed different aspects of the in-progress feature including an “Add a song to your profile” link on the “Edit profile” screen and a “Profile song” screen that allows users to choose a song to add and to add an optional caption for the song. The last two screenshots show two different views of how the feature would appear on a profile: one view with the name of the song chosen listed and its caption but without a Play button and one view that appears to have a Play button next to the name of the song chosen and its caption.

While these screenshots seem to indicate that Instagram is working on a profile song feature, the question still remains: Is Instagram testing the in-progress feature?

The answer? According to Cnet, a Meta spokesperson did say that the profile song feature “is an internal prototype” but that it is “not testing externally.”

It’s also possible Instagram’s in-progress profile song feature won’t be released to users at all since it’s not currently being tested externally, but it is nice to know that a prototype does exist.

