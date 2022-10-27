Instagram and Facebook down? You’re not alone

Thursday morning. The work week is almost over, the weekend is just around the corner … and that also apparently means that you can’t use Instagram or Facebook. At the time of publication on Thursday, October 27, both Instagram and Facebook appear to be down.

Looking at Down Detector, reports for the outage spiked around 9:40 a.m. with 2,000+ reports. For Facebook, 65% of users are having issues with the website, another 29% are having problems with the app, and 6% are reporting issues with their feed/timeline.

What about Instagram’s outage? The majority of users are reporting problems with the app, along with other reported problems with the website and logging into accounts. I can confirm that the Instagram app on my iPhone isn’t loading Stories or the main Feed, and it keeps telling me there’s no internet connection. Our writer Andy Boxall based out of the U.K. says that Stories are “sort of” working for him, so your mileage may vary.

I can sometimes get the Facebook site to load on my desktop, but if it does, it takes a lot longer than usual.

A quick look on Twitter also confirms that the outage is fairly widespread.

Yes, I always run to Twitter whenever Instagram or Facebook is down 👋🏾 #instagramdown #facebookdown — Mara🍷 (@Simpli_Mara) October 27, 2022

Everyone checking on Twitter when Instagram is down.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uvrhwZ2n90 — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) October 27, 2022

It’s unclear what’s causing this latest outage or how long it’ll last, so we’ll just have to sit tight and see when things clear up. Hopefully, things get back to normal soon! But then again, maybe a forced break from Instagram and Facebook isn’t the worst way to start your Thursday.

