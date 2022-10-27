 Skip to main content
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?

Anita George
By

Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.

In this guide, we’ll go over what that pair of eyes icon means in relation to your Snapchat Stories and take a closer look at the Snapchat feature it represents.

What do the eyes mean on a Snapchat Story?

Essentially, according to Snapchat’s Support guide on the matter, the pair of eyes emoji is an indicator that your friends have rewatched a given Story that you’ve posted. In fact, next to that pair of eyes should be a number that denotes the number of friends that rewatched a given Story.

It’s also worth noting that, in this case, the pair of eyes icon (and the feature they represent) is a Snapchat+ exclusive feature. And so if you’re seeing it, that’s because it’s a premium feature and it’s part of your Snapchat+ subscription.

What is the Rewatch Indicator?

So if that pair of eyes icon represents a feature, what is that feature? Well, it is a Snapchat+ exclusive feature that Snapchat calls “Rewatch Indicator.” This makes sense because it indicates how many of your friends have rewatched your Stories.

And in case you were wondering: No, the Rewatch Indicator doesn’t identify which friends rewatched a Story you posted and it also doesn’t tell you how many times the Story has been rewatched.

How do I enable or disable the Rewatch Indicator feature?

The Rewatch Indicator feature is optional. According to Snapchat, you can enable or disable it using the following method: Select the Snapchat+ membership card on your profile and then select the Story Rewatch Count toggle to enable or disable it.

