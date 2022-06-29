Snapchat Plus has officially launched today, and like Twitter’s own paid subscription, Twitter Blue, it appears to be designed for power users of the app, those who would be most interested in all the experimental and exclusive features that Snapchat has to offer.

On Wednesday, Snapchat announced the release of Snapchat Plus via a blog post. Few details about the new paid subscription were given in the announcement, but here’s what we do know:

It costs $4 per month and there aren’t different payment tiers as previously reported.

Snapchat Plus is expected to offer “a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat.” So like Twitter Blue, it offers subscribers access to features and app customizations for a monthly fee.

It is expected to launch today in the following countries: the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

You should be able to sign up for Snapchat Plus via the app by selecting Snapchat+ on your profile. However, when we tested this on an Android device, that option didn’t appear to be available yet. It is possible that Snapchat Plus is still rolling out to devices in the countries listed above.

In terms of features, The Verge reports that Snapchat Plus will offer little more than “cosmetic” changes: You’ll be able to alter the style of the app icon, pin and label a friend as a “BFF,” and “see who rewatched a story.”

And unfortunately, like Twitter Blue, The Verge notes that even if you pay for a subscription to Snapchat Plus, that doesn’t buy you an ad-free experience. You’ll still be stuck with ads even after shelling out $4 per month.

