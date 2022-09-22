 Skip to main content
Instagram appears to be down. Here’s what we know so far

Anita George
By

Instagram appears to be down right now for a lot of people and so you’re if you’re having trouble accessing it or its features, you’re not alone.

As per usual, frustrated Instagram users came to Twitter to vent their frustration at not being able to access or use IG. And user reports on Downdetector have confirmed that the photo and video sharing app was experiencing an outage. It’s worth noting, however, that some users on Downdetector have already reported that Instagram is back for them, though they also report that the app is still glitchy or buggy.

Overall, users have reported issues such as: not being able to log in, not being able to access Reels, or not being able to access their DMs.

Instagram has indicated that it is aware of the problem, and issued a statement via a tweet:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown

&mdash; Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

This is a developing story and if new information comes out, we’ll be sure to update this article.

