 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Wearing a fitness tracker could help you detect COVID faster

Andy Boxall
By

Have you ever wondered if the data recorded by a wearable gives you insight into how your body is really performing? Research from Oura, created by data taken from the Oura Ring smart ring, shows wearables really can better inform you of your health, and even warn of oncoming infections.

For its research, the team concentrated on its wearers who had a confirmed COVID-19 infection, and also tracked the body’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine. The results are interesting, as they show that — despite not being medical devices — wearables like the Oura Ring and the data presented can help us understand our body’s response to an oncoming illness.

Related Videos
Oura Ring generation 3.
Oura Ring Gen3 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The study showed “significant changes” to temperature, breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep efficiency two-and-a-half days before the wearer reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. The changes then continued for 10 days or more.

Related

The Oura Ring’s data also tracked the body’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine. The research showed a lesser, but apparently similar, response to an infection that started the night after the wearer received the vaccine and continued for up to four days. The research states the response was greater in those ages 35 and younger, and after the second dose. Oura says this is indicative of a stronger immune response.

Oura Ring app's Readiness data.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In the Oura Ring app, body temperature, HRV, and respiratory rates are shown under the daily Readiness section, which gives wearers an overview of how ready their body is for the day. Oura attaches a Readiness Score based on various contributing stats — including those mentioned above — that helps you plan for the day ahead. There are clear graphs showing both HRV and your heart rate while sleeping, so it’s simple to find and understand the data Oura used in its research.

It’s worth noting the Oura Ring didn’t know people were sick with COVID-19. Specifically, it recorded data that indicated the body was fighting an infection. The study was written by Oura’s science team, and the data was taken from 838 Oura wearers with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 20,267 wearers who reported getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Measurements were examined the month before and after each case and vaccination, and the research has been published in the peer-reviewed journal Digital Biomarkers.

Oura Ring app Readiness data.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

What Oura’s data and research show is the value in understanding our personal baselines, which wearables like the Oura Ring establish over time. Sudden changes are flagged, and provided we passively monitor the data collected on a regular basis, we can see these alterations clearly in the associated app. It could help explain why we don’t feel great, and warn of a potential infection.

The Oura Ring starts at $299 and requires a $6 monthly subscription after an initial trial period. If you decline the subscription, the key data used in this research isn’t shown in the app. Most other wearables with the required sensor array will also provide similar information, but the Oura Ring’s app is one of the best available for presenting it in a logical, easy-to-understand way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Polar's new fitness tracker helps you get off the couch and on the road
polar m200 fitness tracker launch

Hate running? You're not alone, but that doesn't change the fact that running can be an important part of keeping fit. Polar recognizes this, and has launched a new wearable fitness tracker designed specifically for those that aren't huge running fans.

The device is called the M200, and offers many of the same features you would find on other fitness trackers. For example, you'll find a GPS, a heart rate monitor, and the ability to count steps and track sleep. Not only that, but it can show notifications from your phone and go swimming with it -- it's waterproof.

Read more
Need a great charger for $100? I may have found the perfect one
Voltme Revo 140 GaN charger in black color with a green Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra against a white background.

Mobile phone companies have divided views on the topic of including a charger in the box. For consumers, choosing sides in this debate has been relatively effortless. While the act has univocally annoyed buyers — and swelled Apple’s revenue by over $6 billion — it has also led to a boom in multi-port chargers that make for a superior choice over multiple chargers.

As an act of rebellion, I have turned to using multi-port bricks that can also charge my MacBook along with most of the phones I use or review, and GaN chargers have served me well over time.

Read more
The 15 most important smartphones that changed the world forever
Huawei P30 Pro and P30

If there’s any piece of technology that has made a significant impact on the lives of everyone, it’s the cellular phone —  specifically, the smartphone. It’s literally a tiny computer that fits into your pocket, and brings a plethora of information, entertainment, and lets you capture visual memories or be productive wherever you go. Pretty much everyone has a smartphone these days, for better or for worse.

But have you ever thought about which smartphones have been the most important and influential ones that shaped the rest of the industry? Let’s take a look at what we consider to be the most important smartphones of all time.
iPhone (2007)

Read more