While there isn’t a Disney Plus free trial available, we’ve found you the next best thing. For a limited time, the folks over at Disney+ are hosting a celebration for Disney+ Day, during which time you can get the first month of the streaming service for only $1.99. That’s saving $6 off the standard rate of $7.99 per month. This celebration continues through September 19, so be sure to click the button below and sign up or risk missing out on this deal.

Why you should sign up for Disney+

Disney+ is the place to go for not only all of your favorite nostalgic content from your childhood but also for so many of today’s popular film and TV franchises. Disney+ is home to all things Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and so much more. Enjoy classics like Beauty and the Beast and Snow White and also catch up on contemporary hits like Wandavision and The Mandalorian. You can watch all of the films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or spend a whole weekend catching up on the entire Star Wars collection. One thing is for sure — you’ll never run out of content to watch or new shows to enjoy.

Thinking about hanging on to your subscription past the first month? If that’s the case, then considering signing up for the Disney Bundle. With the Disney Bundle, you can access Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for only $14 per month. It’s undeniably the best deal you can get if you plan to watch all three streamers, and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

Even though there’s no Disney+ free trial happening at the moment, this deal is the next best thing. Save $6 when you sign up right now, and for only $1.99 you can spend the next month watching all of your favorite Disney classics and its latest popular films and shows. We have a feeling you might even decide to hang on to your subscription even longer, so you can keep watching all of the premium Disney+ content.

