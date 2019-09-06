Streaming is ubiquitous today, with more and more people favoring online-only services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video over traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions — a practice colloquially known as “cutting the cord.” With even newer streaming services like ESPN+, PlayStation Vue, and Sling, now sports fans can enjoy all of their favorite content online as well, from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to Top Rank Boxing and more.

Television shows and movies have been readily available via online streaming for years now (even gaming consoles come pre-loaded with Netflix, Hulu, and other apps), letting pretty much anybody with an internet connection save money by picking and choosing what entertainment they actually want to pay for. Sports content has been a trickier affair, however, owing to more strict broadcasting restrictions, many of which vary by region.

Thankfully, ESPN has made things a bit easier, especially for people who enjoy the fighting action of UFC and Top Rank Boxing. ESPN has developed an increasingly exclusive relationship with these MMA and boxing promotions, and since the sports broadcaster finally rolled out out its own premium streaming service last year, ESPN+ is arguably the best place to stream and watch Top Rank Boxing events right on your computer, mobile device, or modern smart TV without a cable or satellite subscription.

The other good news is that ESPN+ is pretty cheap. If you already have other streaming services you like (and, if you’re a cord-cutter, you probably do), then you don’t have to pay out the nose to enjoy Top Rank Boxing matches and other events: ESPN+ will set you back just $5 for a per-month subscription or an even cheaper $50 for an annual membership.

Other streaming platforms

If you’re just now getting into the world of cord-cutting, however, and you want to find a good streaming service that includes ESPN, you have a handful of other options for watching Top Rank Boxing online. These streaming apps work on Android, iOS, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku devices, as well as any up-to-date web browser (with a few exceptions) — just bear in mind that you still need ESPN+ to watch Top Rank Boxing pay-per-view events.

Hulu includes ESPN in its Live TV plan, which rings in at $45 per month. This includes ESPN along with many other channels and you can add premium channels like HBO and Showtime for an extra fee. You can also use Hulu on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Samsung and LG smart TVs along with the devices listed above.

includes ESPN in its Live TV plan, which rings in at $45 per month. This includes ESPN along with many other channels and you can add premium channels like HBO and Showtime for an extra fee. You can also use Hulu on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Samsung and LG smart TVs along with the devices listed above. Sling TV bundles ESPN with both its $25-per-month Orange plan and its $40-per-month Orange + Blue plan. This might make it a more cost-effective alternative to Hulu for some, but HBO and Cinemax are not available as premium add-on channels. Sling TV can now be used with Roku devices and new members even get a free Roku when they pre-pay for two months.

bundles ESPN with both its $25-per-month Orange plan and its $40-per-month Orange + Blue plan. This might make it a more cost-effective alternative to Hulu for some, but HBO and Cinemax are not available as premium add-on channels. Sling TV can now be used with Roku devices and new members even get a free Roku when they pre-pay for two months. YouTube TV offers more than 70 channels including ESPN for $50 per month, but, like Sling, lacks HBO and Cinemax as premium channel options. One nice bonus is that you get unlimited DVR cloud storage for recording things and watching them later. Since YouTube TV is owned by Google, it cannot be used with Amazon Fire devices (one of Google’s main competitors).

offers more than 70 channels including ESPN for $50 per month, but, like Sling, lacks HBO and Cinemax as premium channel options. One nice bonus is that you get unlimited DVR cloud storage for recording things and watching them later. Since YouTube TV is owned by Google, it cannot be used with Amazon Fire devices (one of Google’s main competitors). AT&T TV Now , formerly DirecTV Now, has a wide range of subscription plans. The Plus package starts at $50 per month and gives you more than 45 channels including ESPN (which is included in all the tiers), and while it’s not the best value of the bunch, it does include HBO as part of your subscription for no extra fee.

, formerly DirecTV Now, has a wide range of subscription plans. The Plus package starts at $50 per month and gives you more than 45 channels including ESPN (which is included in all the tiers), and while it’s not the best value of the bunch, it does include HBO as part of your subscription for no extra fee. PlayStation Vue is a great option for PS4 and PS3 owners. Its four packages all included ESPN and start at $45 per month. Don’t let the name fool you, though: PlayStation Vue can also be used on all of the devices listed above, meaning you don’t need to own a modern PlayStation console to use it (although it’ll work on those, too).

