FITE.TV: Everything you need to know

For years, sports fans have had to struggle with restrictive broadcasting regulations that great limited online streaming options, but things are much better now than they were in the past. In 2020, you’ve got more than a few options when it comes to streaming live MMA, boxing, wrestling, and more without a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription — and one of those options is FITE.TV, home to a number of sporting promotions and events you won’t find elsewhere.

If you’re a sports-loving cord-cutter and are curious about all the goodies you’re missing by not having a FITE.TV subscription, then read on. Here’s everything you need to know about what FITE.TV has to offer, what it’ll cost you, and how you can start streaming it right away.

What’s Included

FITE.TV is home to a variety of fighting and sports promotions you won’t find on other services like ESPN+ which cater to more mainstream audiences. These include pro wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, soccer, motorsports, and even medieval jousting (yes, you read that correctly).

The main focus of FITE.TV, however, is MMA and boxing and it hosts events from numerous independent leagues such as Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and All-Elite Wrestling, to name just a few. It’s also the perfect place to stream international fighting promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, and Rizin MMA.

Mixed martial arts and boxing leagues featured on FITE.TV include BJJ Fanatics, The Fight Guys, Bare Knuckle FC, Combate Americas, Legacy Boxing Promotions, and Top Rank Boxing. All of these are just a handful of the fighting promotions you can stream live with FITE.TV.

Outside of boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling, FITE.TV also hosts motorsports with its own Flattrack and Moto FITE Clubs as well as international soccer. The entire collection of FITE partners is too long to list, but you can check them all out right here.

What It Costs

FITE.TV does have some free content on the FITE 24/7 channel, but to get the good stuff, you’ll need to sign up for one of its three membership plans. The standard subscription is the FITE+ package which offers the widest variety of content and fighting promotions including Top Rank Boxing, Brave FC, Unified MMA, Star Boxing, Shamrock FC, and many others.

FITE+ rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year, the same as ESPN+, although you get access to a much larger number of boxing and MMA leagues. All FITE+ content is 100% ad-free, and as a nice little bonus, members get a free $2 credit each month toward pay-per-view events.

The two other subscription plans are just for the wrestling fans: The Impact Plus membership gives you access to live Impact Wrestling shows as well as a library of past events (which comprises more than 3,000 hours of content), exclusive shows, interviews, documentaries, and more, all for $8 per month or $72 per year.

Finally, Ring of Honor fans can enjoy a bevy of ROH action with FITE.TV’s HonorClub subscription. This includes everything from ROH On Tour to replays of past matches to a full TV archive of historic shows, events, and exclusive interviews, among other content. It’s the most expensive plan at $10 per month or $100 per year (or $120/year for the HonorClub VIP membership), but you do get special discounts on pay-per-view packages that can save you a bit of cash.

FITE.TV is also the place to find a ton of those pay-per-view events beyond just wrestling and MMA. To see what’s coming down the pipe, you can check out all the upcoming PPV shows here.

Supported Devices

The good news for cord-cutters and mobile streamers is that FITE.TV is supported by pretty much all modern devices and streaming platforms. This includes your computer via the FITE.TV website and browsers including Firefox, Safari, Opera, and Chrome; your phone or tablet via the FITE app for iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire; streaming devices like Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV; and the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. With an Xbox One or Chromecast device, you can download the FITE app for your phone or tablet, connect it to the same Wi-Fi network as your Xbox or Chromecast, and the app will automatically detect those platforms and stream to them from your mobile device.

If you have a smart TV, that makes things even simpler. You can also stream FITE.TV from your mobile device to a Samsung, LG, Sharp, Bravia, Sony, Panasonic, or Viera smart television, as well as any unit with built-in Chromecast. Alternatively, you can simply install the FITE Android app on any television with Android TV and get streaming that way. For more info, you can see a detailed list of supported streaming platforms (as well as some how-tos) here.

Editors' Recommendations