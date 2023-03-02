What’s new on Showtime in March 2023

Showtime is one of the oldest and most respected cable networks around. Far from a mere rival to HBO, Showtime has aired many memorable shows and movies over the decades, including Homeland, Weeds, Ray Donovan, Shameless, Billions, and more. In recent years, it’s been home to such critically acclaimed series as Yellowjackets, starring Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis, and Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston and Hope Davis.
Even in the streaming era, Showtime, like its sister network Paramount+, continues to deliver hit after hit. With access to the massive Viacom library, the network airs such diverse programming as the Oscar-nominated sci-fi multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All at Once, the horror movie X, and the Tom Cruise classic Top Gun. The sheer amount of content can be overwhelming, which is why Digital Trends is here to highlight the network’s offering for each month.
Read on for the full list of everything coming to Showtime in March 2023, with Digital Trends’ recommendations highlighted in bold.
Everything new on Showtime in March
Available March 1:
Adventureland
American Gigolo
A Month by the Lake
An Imperfect Murder
Beautiful Girls
Black Sunday
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Chinatown
Crash
Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father
Death Wish
Fargo
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flight
Holy Smoke
House Arrest
I Am Woman
Letters from Iwo Jima
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Paid in Full
Rift
Saved!
Shakespeare in Love
Small Town Wisconsin
Smoke
Starting Over
The Birdcage
The Conversation
The First Nudie Musical
The General’s Daughter
The Sunlit Night
The Untouchables
The Wiz
Tootsie
Top Five
What If
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Available March 3:
Waco
Available March 17:
Your Honor (season 2 finale)
Available March 18:
The Last Manhunt
Available March 24:
Yellowjackets season 2 (season premiere)
Available March 30:
Annihilation
Available March 31:
Margin Call
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
