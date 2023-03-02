What’s new on Showtime in March 2023

Showtime is one of the oldest and most respected cable networks around. Far from a mere rival to HBO, Showtime has aired many memorable shows and movies over the decades, including Homeland, Weeds, Ray Donovan, Shameless, Billions, and more. In recent years, it’s been home to such critically acclaimed series as Yellowjackets, starring Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Juliette Lewis, and Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston and Hope Davis.

Even in the streaming era, Showtime, like its sister network Paramount+, continues to deliver hit after hit. With access to the massive Viacom library, the network airs such diverse programming as the Oscar-nominated sci-fi multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All at Once, the horror movie X, and the Tom Cruise classic Top Gun. The sheer amount of content can be overwhelming, which is why Digital Trends is here to highlight the network’s offering for each month.

Read on for the full list of everything coming to Showtime in March 2023, with Digital Trends’ recommendations highlighted in bold.

And if you subscribe to other streaming services, we also have helpful guides to the best movies on Netflix and best shows on Netflix, as well as the best movies streaming on Amazon and best TV shows streaming on Amazon, plus plenty of guides for Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Everything new on Showtime in March

Available March 1:

Adventureland

American Gigolo

A Month by the Lake

An Imperfect Murder

Beautiful Girls

Black Sunday

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Chinatown

Crash

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father

Death Wish

Fargo

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight

Holy Smoke

House Arrest

I Am Woman

Letters from Iwo Jima

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Paid in Full

Rift

Saved!

Shakespeare in Love

Small Town Wisconsin

Smoke

Starting Over

The Birdcage

The Conversation

The First Nudie Musical

The General’s Daughter

The Sunlit Night

The Untouchables

The Wiz

Tootsie

Top Five

What If

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Available March 3:

Waco

Available March 17:

Your Honor (season 2 finale)

Available March 18:

The Last Manhunt

Available March 24:

Yellowjackets season 2 (season premiere)

Available March 30:

Annihilation

Available March 31:

Margin Call

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations