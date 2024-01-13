Seeking a sixth consecutive AFC divisional round appearance with Patrick Mahomes under center, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins Saturday night in arguably the most compelling wild-card matchup of the weekend. The match starts at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday January 13.

Mahomes vs Tua Tagovailoa is must-watch material, which means that you’re likely going to have to get familiar with Peacock TV, which has exclusive US broadcasting rights everywhere outside of the Kansas City and Miami markets. But we’re here to make sure you don’t miss any of the action, so here’s a rundown on everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs vs Dolphins streaming live in the United States.

The Best Way to Watch Chiefs vs Dolphins

If you live in the United States but don’t live in Kansas City or Miami, this one is pretty simple: Peacock TV is the only way to watch the Chiefs vs Dolphins for everyone outside of those two markets. You’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $6 per month and includes dozens of other live sports and a massive library of TV shows and movies.

If you do live in Kansas City or Miami, the game will still be televised on your local NBC channel, which means your live stream options are far more prevalent. Fubo is arguably the best option, as it includes NBC live in both of those markets and comes with over 180 other TV channels to keep you busy before and after the game. It also has plenty of DVR space and comes with a seven-day free trial so you can watch the game–and all of the other NFL games this weekend–at no cost.

Is There a Free Chiefs vs Dolphins Live Stream?

If you’re outside of Kansas City or Miami, there’s no way to watch the game for free since Peacock TV no longer offers a free trial. However, it costs just $6 per month with no commitment, so you can cancel right away with minimal damage to your bank account. There’s also a limited-time offer of just $30 for a year if you’re looking for a good long-term deal.

For those who live in Kansas City and Miami, there are a handful of free options, as Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream all include NBC and all come with a free trial.

How to Watch the Chiefs vs Dolphins Live Stream from Abroad

If you’ve signed up for one of the aforementioned streaming services but then travel outside of the United States, you’ll notice that the streaming service no longer works. That’s because these services are US-only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can help here, as it can mask your location and allow you to stream as if you’re still located in the US. NordVPN is one of the most reliable VPN’s around and comes with a free 30-day trial.

