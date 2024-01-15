 Skip to main content
Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream: Can you watch for free?

Briley Kenney
By

Wild Card Weekend is here, with one of the more exciting matches pitting the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles are on a bit of a cold streak coming into this game, with an initial record of 10-1 now sitting at 11-6 after a string of defeats. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are looking pretty strong coming off a win against the Carolina Panthers. The big question is, who will win this Wild Card game? It’s anyone’s guess, but certainly, the best way to watch is going to be live.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers is at 8:00 p.m. ET today, January 15. If you’re curious how you can watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream, and where to tune in, this guide is your goal post. Moreover, we may even have a lead on how you can watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream for free.

The best way to watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Since the Buccaneers vs Eagles game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, that limits your options a little. It depends on what services support these channels. The good news is that ESPN is fairly common. Of course, one of the best ways to watch is with Sling TV, an online streaming service that mimics the cable TV broadcast setup. You can fully cut the cord but still tune in to your favorite channels, which is a win-win. Save some money, but still watch what you want and when. Sling offers two plans, Sling Blue and Sling Orange, but the one you’ll want is Orange with ESPN and over 30 additional channels. Sling Blue does include ABC in select markets if you’d rather go that route. Both plans are $40 per month, with no annual contracts. You can get your first month for just $15. Sling Orange allows you to stream on one device at a time, while Blue allows up to three devices at a time. Or, you can add both for $55 per month to enjoy all 46 Orange and Blue channels, along with 22 extras for good measure.

Is there a free Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream?

World Series on FuboTV.
.

As you already know the broadcast channels — ESPN and ABC — there is another way to watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream, and that’s through Fubo TV, now just called Fubo. Typically, Fubo costs $80 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN, but there’s a neat little trick you can use to watch free. Are you ready for this? Fubo has a free trial, so you can watch for up to seven days or a full week without paying a dime. As long as you sign up before this Wild Card game, you’ll be able to tune in totally free. You don’t need to pay upfront, either. Just sign up, install the app on the devices where you want to watch, and off you go. If you don’t cancel before the trial is over, that $80 per month subscription will kick in, however.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’ve ever tried to stream from American services while abroad, then you already know it’s not possible, at least with most of them. This is because they geo-restrict or block access through your current IP. When you connect to the internet from an IP outside your home country, they can see this. One way to circumvent this problem is with a virtual private network or VPN, which assigns you a remote IP. Our top recommendation for this is NordVPN, which is currently offering some great deals. You can get up to 67% off select plans, which puts the middle tier or Plus plan at just over $4 per month. For the first two years, that would normally be $254, but with this deal, it’s heavily discounted to $105.

With NordVPN, you can circumvent those restrictions and watch Fubo, Sling TV, and even Netflix and other services while abroad. But also, you benefit from increased privacy and anonymity, as your regular IP is masked, with a lot of digital and online tracking thrown off your trail.

Jets vs Browns live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free
Nick Chubb runs down the field for the Cleveland Bowns.

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the New York Jets at their home stadium tonight, December 28, at 8:15 PM (EST). With the Browns record at 10-5 heading into this matchup and the Jets at 6-9, it will be interesting to see how this week's game plays out. The Browns are looking solid this week, with the potential to secure a spot in the playoffs. Moreover, this is Quarterback Joe Flacco's chance to face off against his former team -- the Jets. It will be interesting, and it's certainly going to be a game you'll want to watch live. The question is how to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream, and if possible, how to watch the Jets vs Browns game for free. Don't worry, we have all the details, but you'll want to get things sorted before tonight's match, so let's kick it off.

The best way to watch the Jets vs Browns live stream

Read more
Everton vs Man City Live Stream: How to watch the game for free
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

English Premier League soccer is going strong into the final moments of 2023. One of today's big matches can be seen in the form of the Everton vs Man City live stream . It's live in just an hour, at 3:15 p.m. ET. But if you haven't yet figured out where to watch Everton vs Man City yet, you may be scrambling to find a stream. If you aren't already subbed to a live TV streaming service, use this guide to find the one to watch Everton vs Man City on, or even watch Everton vs Man City for free if you qualify for a free trial to select services.
The best way to watch Everton vs Man City

Sling TV is a fantastic resource for people interested in catching the Everton vs Man City live stream, as well as most of the rest of the English Premier League games. For an experience tailored for sports fans, consider signing up for Sling Blue — one of a few Sling TV plans — to watch the match. It's got more soccer and other sports programming like NHL Wednesdays and Good Morning Football to start your day off right. It also has live news, which can often revolve around popular sporting events. Usually $40 per month, you can sign up for as low as $20 for your first month. Just tap the button below to find your offer.

Read more
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: Watch the game for free
A soccer stadium with a view from the crowd.

Christmas is over, the presents are opened, and there's nothing left to look forward to, right? Well, that's just not true if you're a Chelsea or Crystal Palace fan. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream is on this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. That's in about an hour. If you're still scrambling to find a place to watch the match, don't worry. We've got all of the information about how to watch the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace math here. Plus, find out if you can watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace free on one of our preferred live TV streaming services.
The best way to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

One of the straight up best places to catch English Premier League games is Sling TV. Specifically via Sling Blue, one of the more popular Sling TV subscriptions plans. In addition to letting you watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace this morning, the service also gives you access to NHL Wednesdays and early morning American football events. Plus, there it includes live news programming. Usually, the service is $40 per month, but right now you can sign up for just $20 a month. Tap the button below to get started.

Read more