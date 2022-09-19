Over the course of the sprawling history of Star Wars, the audience has been introduced to its fair share of heroes. Some have been tempted or even succumbed to the Dark Side, while others fought hard to stay in the light. None of the heroes are infallible, but it’s undeniable that some are far more powerful than others.

The very best heroes in the history of Star Wars are great not just because of what they are capable of, but because of how they decided to use their skills. This list is, at the end of the day, all about raw power, though, even though it’s based on some speculation. We see a lot of powerful heroes across the galaxy, but these ones rose to the top.

We don’t get to hear from Ki-Adi-Mundi too often in the Star Wars movies, but it’s clear that he’s one of the most powerful Jedi to exist prior to Order 66. His uniquely large skull is used to contain a truly massive brain, which contributes to his high intellect and skill as a Force user who can make decisions rationally.

Whereas the movies tended to focus on the more brash and emotional members of the Jedi, Ki-Adi-Mundi was always one of the calmest, which helped to distinguish him from the Jedi he served alongside.

9. Leia Organa

We don’t get many chances to see Leia really taking advantage of her skills with the Force, but we know that she has them. Instead, Leia spends most of her time rousing the troops and working as an inspiring leader for her people. When we do see her use the Force, though, it’s clear that she has the kind of power that could make her a formidable threat. She may not always use it, but we knew that Leia was a force to be reckoned with long before she picked up a lightsaber.

8. Ahsoka Tano

Undoubtedly the most important Star Wars character to never appear in a movie, Ahsoka Tano is also one of the greatest heroes in the galaxy. Training under Obi-Wan and Anakin certainly doesn’t hurt, as she manages to handle villains ranging from Maul to Vader himself.

What sets Ahsoka apart, though, is that she had the moral clarity to understand how compromised the Jedi Order was, and to walk away so that she could forge her own path toward the light.

7. Qui-Gon Jinn

Another Jedi who realized that the rules and traditions of his Order didn’t always make sense, Qui-Gon was both powerful and deeply influential. While he may have lost his duel with Darth Maul, it was Jinn who discovered how to maintain a physical presence after his death, and helped to teach others to do the same. He was an immensely powerful Force user who got a little unlucky against a guy who wielded two lightsaber blades.

6. Mace Windu

One of the great fighters in Jedi history, Mace Windu manages to defeat even Emperor Palpatine, a Sith Lord. Although Mace is ultimately killed after Anakin provides a crucial assist, it doesn’t undercut the incredible power that the Jedi Master often displayed in battle. If you need another example, look no further than his total non-battle with Jango Fett. Mace executed the best bounty hunter in the galaxy, and he didn’t even break a sweat.

5. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan doesn’t lose very many fights. Even in his battle with Anakin, he emerges victorious in part because he understands his enemy so well. Obi-Wan may not be the most powerful Jedi in the Force, but he more than makes up for that lack of power through his wisdom.

He faces Vader three separate times, and he only allows himself to be defeated on the third occasion. The first two times, he proves that his control is essential to his ultimate victory, even if he doesn’t have the edge in raw power.

4. Rey

Although it seemed kind of like Luke brought balance to the Force, it was ultimately Rey who defeated Darth Sidious and restored order to the galaxy. She certainly had plenty of help, but it’s impossible to undersell just how immensely powerful Rey ultimately became.

She learns a lot over the course of her trilogy, but along the way, she also proves that she can handle Kylo Ren in battle. She is also ultimately responsible for keeping the Sith from reemerging to take control of the galaxy.

3. Luke Skywalker

Luke is the first Jedi to bring balance to the Force, and he does it his way, without falling to the Dark Side. Even after he becomes a legend, though, Luke retains his power and gains a great deal of wisdom.

His skill in defeating Sidious and Vader is impressive, but what’s just as impressive is his ability to project himself into a battle on a different planet so that he can own up to his own mistakes and show Kylo Ren exactly how foolish he’s been all along. It’s one of the great power moves in Star Wars history.

2. Yoda

It’s clear that, even in the original trilogy, Yoda is an immensely powerful Jedi. What isn’t clear until the prequels, though, is how powerful he was when he was just a little bit younger.

He takes on Sidious in battle, is able to move very heavy things through the power of the Force, and ultimately seems to be more in tune with it than any other Jedi. The only thing that hurts Yoda is his inability to see Palpatine’s plot coming and stop it more effectively. He lets the Republic fall, in spite of the immense power he holds.

1. Anakin Skywalker

Anakin doesn’t stay a hero for too long, but while he is, it’s clear to everyone that he’s one of the most preternaturally skilled Force users to ever exist. His natural power with the Force is unrivaled, although it isn’t fully unleashed until he moves to the Dark Side of the Force as Darth Vader.

Even when he’s still in the light, though, it’s clear that if he wasn’t so confident and brash, he would emerge victorious in basically every fight he enters. Anakin has the power to win every time, but his main problem is that he knows it, and often finds himself acting accordingly.

Editors' Recommendations