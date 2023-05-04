 Skip to main content
Spotify celebrates Star Wars Day with soundtracks and audio books

In May 1977, the original Star Wars hit theaters and changed cinemas forever. And although the actual release date was May 25, 1977, fans have embraced May the Fourth as the annual Star Wars Day celebration (for obvious reasons). To celebrate this year’s Star Wars Day, Spotify has something special in mind for music fans and audio book connoisseurs.

Composer John Williams’ iconic Star Wars music from all nine of the main feature films is streaming under Spotify’s Best of Star Wars Playlist alongside some more recent additions to the musical canon. That includes Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab’s score for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the hit video sequel that just hit stores at the end of April. Kevin Kiner’s music from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch is also featured, as is Michael Giacchino’s powerful score from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Additionally, Spotify’s Playlist for The Mandalorian now has Joseph Shirley’s score from season 3 alongside Ludwig Göransson’s soundtracks for the first two seasons.

The Mandalorian and Grogu in a poster for the Disney+ series.

That’s a feast for the ears, but there is also a Star Wars audiobook shelf on Spotify with several novels on tap for the discerning listener. Some of the included titles are Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, Star Wars: Light of the Jedi, Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, Shadow Hunter: Star Wars Legends, and Star Wars: Brotherhood.

Finally, Spotify has revealed that premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will get a message from their AI DJ that welcomes them to this year’s Star Wars Day festivities, and invites them to revisit the galaxy far, far away.

