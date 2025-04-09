 Skip to main content
The best PlayStation franchises, ranked

Jim Ryan talks about PlayStation on stage at CES 2023.
Sony

When compared to Nintendo franchises, it might feel like PlayStation hasn’t been around all that long. But the PS1 came out 30 years ago and each console generation has had new and better exclusive games as Sony has built and acquired more first-party studios. There aren’t as many franchises that have lasted as long as, say, Mario or Zelda, but they have had a huge impact on the industry and its players. Most of the best PS5 games are all tentpole PlayStation franchises, and the most exciting upcoming PS5 games are new installments in these beloved series. Looking back at every exclusive franchise, both active and retired, which ones remain the best? We’ve dusted off all the old systems to rank every major PlayStation franchise.

10. Killzone

Killzone-Shadow-Fall-screenshot-27
Guerilla Games

PlayStation had a few great shooters but only one was marketed to go head-to-head with the juggernaut that was Halo. In the end, the Killzone games couldn’t dethrone Master Chief as the king of console FPS but it did earn itself a dedicated fanbase. The series stood out for its dark story about a war between the Interplanetary Strategic Alliance and the Helghan Empire, who are rebelling after being exiled to a nearly inhospitible planet. There are clear Nazi influences in the ideology and appearance of the Helghast, but the glowing red eyes have become a symbol all their own. The shooting was always good, though never much more than standard, and the story, despite getting four mainline games and two spinoffs, never managed to catch on.

9. Resistance

Resistance 3
Insomniac

There’s an argument to be made that Killzone was more popular than Resistance, but we firmly believe the latter had better games. Coming from Insomniac Games, known for their creativity with games like Ratchet & Clank, these shooters didn’t stick to the traditional firearms. Sure, there are machine guns, pistols, and snipers, but each gun has a little twist to it to feel more unique. The story of an alternate history where an alien species known as the Chimera appears in the 1950s is a fantastic blending of both historical and sci-fi shooter elements. Unlike Killzone, Resistance does a better job of establishing characters and stakes within its fascinating world. Each game builds upon the last mechanically, with the final game ending with tons of questions unanswered that we may never get closure on.

8. Sly Cooper

Sly cooper perched on a spire.
Sucker Punchj

The PS2 was jam-packed with amazing 3D platformers. Even if you only look at PlayStation exclusives, competition was high so a series like Sly Cooper had to offer something special to stand out as more than just another mascot platformer. And stand out it did. By going with a cell-shaded look and using comic book panel cutscenes to craft a deceptively dark story of a master thief, Sly appealed to a huge audience. And the games only got better after the first one by expanding on the roster of theives, special sneaking abilities, and complexity of the heists that were so satisfying to pull off after so much prep work and character building.

7. Jak & Daxter

Jak and Daxter posing after getting a power cell in Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy.
Nauty Dog

The Jak series started off safe enough as a solid collect-a-thon in a unique world with quippy characters but quickly pivoted into something much different. The series was still a 3D platformer, but the second went with a much darker tone, an open world, and a heavier focus on combat. Jak 3 made another shift to something almost Mad Max-like, but through it all somehow stayed fun and coherent. This series exemplifies developer Naughty Dog’s evolution into the studio it would become. It isn’t the best the team has done, but it is fondly remembered.

6. Ratchet and Clank

Ratchet and Clank screenshot of Ratchet firing a blast at an enemy.
Insomniac

Of all the major PS2 franchises, Ratchet not only had the most games but also the strongest lineup. Where Jak and Sly both petered out, Ratchet is still PlayStation’s premier game for kids and young adults while still being a blast for all ages. The games are more iterative than most, mainly experimenting with new weapons and abilities, but the core third-person shooting and platforming through contained worlds is expertly tuned. Each game oozes charm, from the environments and characters to the wacky weapons. They’re just pure and simple fun, which is not as common as we would like from PlayStation.

5. Horizon

Aloy shooting a bow in Horizon Forbidden West.
PlayStation Studios

There’s potential for Horizon to get much higher on this list, but it sits in the middle for now because it only has two proper entries so far. Still, what an impressive first two games it has. After only making Killzone games for decades, Guerilla Games made a big swing into open-world RPGs with Horizon: Zero Dawn and knocked it out of the park. It would’ve done well enough on the premise alone of fighting robot dinosaurs with primitive weaponry, but lore justification for why the world has become the way it is is a very compelling mystery to unravel. The sequel has some of the best graphics on PS5, more enemies, and even more twists in the story we’re eager to see wrapped up in the final chapter.

4. God of War

Kratos holds Atreus' face in God of War: Ragnarok.
Sony Santa Monica

If the series ended after the original trilogy (plus a few spinoffs), God of War probably would still crack the top 10 just for being a cathartic power fantasy. However, it was with God of War in 2018 and its sequel that the franchise became something special. It managed to humanize a character who was previously defined only by his rage by tying it into his insecurities. It is a masterful character study and a complete revitalization for what would’ve been a one-note franchise. The fact that it is so touching and personal while still featuring some of the most visually stunning set pieces and cinematography shows the best of what our medium has to offer.

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man

A screenshot from The Story So Far in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

There have been dozens of Spider-Man games before it, but only Marvel’s Spider-Man feels like it can stand on its own among the comics and movies. The smartest decision the first game made was to forgo the easy option of being yet another origin story and dive right into this new take on the Spider-Man mythos. It pays plenty of tribute to the character’s long history but also isn’t afraid to defy expectations and use characters in new ways. In the end, it is the gameplay that has made this game a universal hit. Swinging through the city is euphoric when mastered, and the combat takes full advantage of what makes Spider-Man Spider-Man.

2. The Last of Us

Ellie holds a guitar in the forest in The Last of Us Part 2.
Naughty Dog / Naughty Dog

The cultural impact of The Last of Us is something rarely seen. Even before it was adapted into a huge HBO hit, this game had pierced into the mainstream consciousness. With the show drawing even more eyes to the source material, these two games might be the most well-known PlayStation franchise of all time. But just being known isn’t enough to make our list — it has to be exceptional. Of course, being placed here, it is. There are almost no blemishes to be found here. Everything from the acting, writing, pacing, and gameplay is in service of strengthening a core thesis. However, the darkness explored in these games can be too much for some.

1. Uncharted

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Sony

Why does Uncharted slip in above The Last of Us? For us, it has all the same strengths as Naughty Dog’s other major franchise but without the potentially overbearing darkness. Uncharted can get dark, but it is also light, bombastic, thrilling, and funny. It is a world and characters you love spending time with in the moment. Plus, it lets us live out our fantasies of being a treasure hunter, solving ancient puzzles, and surviving unbelievable catastrophes by the skin of our teeth. It does all that while still having heart and feeling grounded.

