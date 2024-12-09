 Skip to main content
Chris Evans will return to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday. But who will he play?

Chris Evans in The Avengers.
Marvel Studios

After stepping down from his role as Captain America at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans seemingly left the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind. The actor ditched the spandex and starred in such movies as Ghosted and Red One.

But after making a cameo in last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Evans will return to the franchise in Avengers: Doomsday. But who is he going to play? The answer isn’t as obvious as you’d think.

Chris Evans could play Cap … or another notable superhero

Johnny Storm ignites a flame in Fantastic Four.
20th Century Fox

Deadline is reporting that Evans has signed on for the next Avengers sequel, which will also feature former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The extent of Evans’ role in Doomsday isn’t clear, nor is it obvious if he’ll simply reprise his role as Steve Rogers.

Because of the Multiverse Saga currently unfolding in the MCU, Evans could appear as an alternate version of Captain America or even as a variant of Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, as he did in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Can there be two Captain Americas in the MCU?

Captain America and Falcon run in The Winter Soldier.
Marvel Studios

The Captain America franchise is currently headlined by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who will be the featured hero in next year’s Captain America: Brave New World. However, there is a precedent in the comics for having Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson both active as Captain America, if the events of Doomsday restore Rogers’ youth. That wouldn’t be the first time that happened in Captain America’s history.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo announced their return to the MCU to helm both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars at last summer’s Comic-Con. Besides Evans and Downey, none of the major cast members have been confirmed yet. Deadline’s report states that the MCU’s new Fantastic Four — Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — will be in Doomsday, but Marvel has yet to officially announce their next appearance after The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

