Halle Berry says she won’t be returning as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday

By
Halle Berry as Storm in X-Men: Days of Future Past.
20th Century Studios

Last month, Marvel revealed most of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday including several actors from the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies. There were a few notable omissions from the returning X-Men, including Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman. While the latter is likely to show up in some capacity given his recent appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, Berry has seemingly shot down the possibility of reprising her role as Storm in Doomsday.

During an interview with Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon, Berry was asked whether her name will be among the chairs for the next Doomsday casting announcement. In response, the actress said, “Keep waiting, not gonna be there. Not gonna be there.”

Halle Berry says during her red carpet interview at CinemaCon her name “won’t be there” for the chair reveal for the next set of names to be uncovered for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/22mbqVMcBC

— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 3, 2025

Berry expressed more of a willingness to return during a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, if the story “made sense.”

“I would absolutely return to it,” said Berry at the time. “[She’s] a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure.”

Rebecca Romijn is currently the only female member of the X-Men cast confirmed to return. Romijn will reprise her role as Mystique, but there’s no word about whether Famke Janssen or Anna Paquin will be back as Jean Grey or Rogue, respectively. Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast) are the male X-Men characters slated to appear in Doomsday so far.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

