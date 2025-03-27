 Skip to main content
Where is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday?

By
The logo for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Studios

Is the friendly web-slinger going to show up in Avengers: Doomsday?

Yesterday, Marvel announced its principal cast for Avengers: Doomsday. MCU veterans like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan were all announced in the Doomsday cast. One name was noticeably missing: Tom Holland.

Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man and remains one of the most popular characters in the MCU. Yet Holland was not one of the nearly 30 actors confirmed for Doomsday, begging the question about his involvement in the fifth Avengers film.

Rumors have circulated about Holland’s involvement since Doomsday became official at 2024’s Comic-Con. One report stated that Holland would be the lead in Doomsday, though that’s unlikely to happen after the casting announcements.

Could Marvel withhold Holland’s appearance to keep his involvement as a surprise? Absolutely. Look at Holland’s last Spidey movie, No Way Home, as a prime example of holding casting news close to the vest. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield had to lie about their involvement in No Way Home for nearly a year, but lo and behold, the two Spider-Man actors teamed up with Holland for the final act.

FYI, Marvel has nearly 50 names to announce so expect this video to go on for several hours. I’m going to let Marvel have its “fun” and not spoil the surprises. We can discuss once it’s all over…

&mdash; Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 26, 2025

Reporter Jeff Sneider wrote that Doomsday will feature around 50 Marvel characters. Given that the studio only revealed 27 names, Marvel could announce the other 23 as the release date approaches or keep them as a surprise.

The 28-year-old is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. With Avengers: Doomsday now in production, Holland cannot be in two places at once. Daniel Richtman reported that a stunt double will film some of Holland’s scenes as he finishes work on The Odyssey.

Even if Holland does not appear in Doomsday, his Peter Parker will return in Spider-Man 4, coming to theaters on July 31, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday arrives two months prior on May 1, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
