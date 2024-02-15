 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How many Fantastic Four movies are there and where can you watch them?

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of The Fantastic Four.
Marvel Studios

It’s been nearly a decade since the last Fantastic Four reboot, but the next one is just around the corner. Marvel Studios has announced the cast of The Fantastic Four, which will arrive in theaters on July 25, 2025. Since that’s over a year away, we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all four of the previous Fantastic Four movies to date, including the unreleased version from 1994.

None of these films have fully captured the spirit of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Fantastic Four comic books, which laid the foundations for the Marvel Universe as we know it. But most of the films have some redeeming qualities, even the 1994 Fantastic Four movie. And because all four of these movies are now streaming, we’re also going to tell you where you can watch them.

Recommended Videos

The Fantastic Four (1994)

The cast of The Fantastic Four.
New Concorde

Roger Corman’s The Fantastic Four may have been an extremely low-budget affair, but it’s actually the most faithful to the comics. The costumes were based on the characters’ comic book counterparts, and even the weird age difference between Reed Richards (Alex Hyde-White) and Susan Storm (Rebecca Staab) is intact. There’s even a nice touch by casting one actor as Ben Grimm (Michael Bailey Smith) and another performer as his transformed alter ego, The Thing (Carl Ciarfalio).

Related

Unfortunately, this is a B-movie through and through, and it takes significant liberties with the backstory and the characters. Johnny Storm (Jay Underwood) only gets to go full Human Torch once. Rather than let the film be released, Marvel paid to bury it. Those efforts didn’t prevent The Fantastic Four bootlegs from becoming available to buy at comic conventions. And now, the film is also on YouTube.

Watch The Fantastic Four on YouTube.

Fantastic Four (2005)

The cast of the 2005 Fantastic Four movie.
20th Century Studios

The first “real” Fantastic Four movie didn’t arrive until 2005, and the cast is really underrated. Chris Evans went on to play Captain America after two outings as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, while The Shield‘s Michael Chiklis was an inspired choice for the Thing. Ioan Gruffudd wasn’t quite as impressive as Reed Richards, but Jessica Alba gets a lot of undeserved flack for her take on Susan Storm/Invisible Woman. In retrospect, Alba did a much better job in her two Fantastic Four films than Dakota Johnson did in Madame Web.

As for the plot, it’s not too dissimilar from the 1994 film, although it takes greater liberties with the origin and places Doctor Doom (Julian McMahon) on the team to explain the weird powers that the filmmakers gave him. This isn’t exactly a beloved film, but it’s the only FF movie that’s ever earned a sequel.

Watch Fantastic Four on Disney+.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

The Invisible Woman comes face-to-face with the Silver Surfer in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
20th Century Studios

As the only sequel on this list, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer doesn’t have to worry about retelling the origin again. Instead, it focuses on adapting one of the comic’s most famous storylines: The Galactus Trilogy, which featured the first appearance of the Silver Surfer. The filmmakers also wisely cast two actors as the Surfer: Doug Jones for his physical stand-in, and Laurence Fishburne as his voice.

There’s actually a lot more fun scenes in this movie than in the previous one, as Johnny accidentally swaps the FF’s powers after his encounter with the Surfer. Unfortunately, the return of Doctor Doom as the main villain didn’t work out as well, and no one liked the idea of Galactus, the world-devouring giant humanoid, being portrayed as a space cloud.

Watch Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer on Disney+.

Fantastic Four (2015)

The cast of Fantastic Four.
20th Century Studios

Fantastic Four, or Fant4stic, as it was stylized by the studio, was the grim and dark reimagining of the comic book heroes that no one asked for. Director Josh Trank even got himself put in director’s jail for five years for openly bashing studio executives for interfering in his vision before the movie was even released. Out of this cast, Michael B. Jordan’s Human Torch was probably the best portrayal. The rest of the cast included Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as Invisible Woman, Jamie Bell as the Thing, and Toby Kebbell as Dr. Doom. That’s far from a terrible lineup, but the execution and the script were enough to tank this one.

It was very expensive for Disney to ensure that 20th Century Fox could never make another Fantastic Four film by buying the company’s Hollywood properties and holdings in 2019, but it had to be done. Now, hopefully, the fifth time will be the charm for Marvel’s first family of superheroes.

Watch Fantastic Four on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Here are all the MCU movies and shows you need to watch before The Marvels
The promo poster for The Marvels.

In case you hadn't heard, there's a new Marvel movie out this week. But if you haven't gotten around to getting tickets for The Marvels yet, don't worry, there should be plenty of available seats. Perhaps the lack of anticipation is a branding problem, since calling it The Marvels distracts from the fact that it's a sequel to Captain Marvel. And if you haven't been paying attention to the Marvel Studios original shows on Disney+, then you may be a bit lost about the two new heroines, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who are teaming up with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.

The good news is that Disney+ is the streaming home for all of the MCU movies and shows that you need to watch before The Marvels. And in the interest of making things as easy to follow as possible, the shows and films are presented below in chronological order rather than by their release dates.
Captain Marvel (2019)

Read more
One of 2023’s best-reviewed movies is now on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
The poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Just under five months after it hit theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally made its streaming debut on Netflix. The heavily-anticipated follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did not disappoint as it became one of the top hits of the summer. Given its overwhelmingly positive reception from fans, it should be among the most popular movies on Netflix within its first 24 hours.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson co-directed the film from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham. Shameik Moore reprised his role as Miles Morales, with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jeff Morales, Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara.

Read more
10 best Fantastic Four stories ever, ranked
10 best fantastic four stories ever ranked in the cosmos

As one of Marvel's premier superhero teams, the Fantastic Four stands as a landmark assembly of powerful human characters altered by cosmic rays that use their gifts for the good of humanity. Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm became Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing, respectively. Despite the highly fantastical (pun intended) powers of this quartet, such as Mister Fantastic's ability to stretch his body into any shape or the Thing's super strength and imperviousness thanks to his skin made of stone, the Fantastic Four hasn't been one of Marvel's more popular properties as of late. In fact, all of the attempts at feature film adaptations of the team have ranged from mediocre to abysmal at best.

Still, die-hard Marvel fans recognize that the Fantastic Four helped establish the entire idea behind superhero team-ups. There's nothing quite as spectacular as watching an ensemble of superpowered heroes going to work on the bad guys simultaneously. And regardless of the property's cinematic failings, there are actually a number of incredible Fantastic Four stories out there. With that in mind, we're here to help you find the best of the best and rank them while we're at it.
10. Civil War

Read more