Where to watch Four Christmases

In the mid-2000s, Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn became staples of the romantic comedy genre. Between Sweet Home Alabama, Just Like Heaven, The Break-Up, and Couples Retreat, the duo provided many hits that are still beloved today. In 2008, Witherspoon and Vaughn teamed up for a Christmas movie, Four Christmases.

Kate Kinkaid (Witherspoon) and Brad McVie (Vaughn) do not like spending time with their families around the holidays, but after their vacation falls through, they are forced to spend Christmas with their dysfunctional families. However, Kate and Brad both have divorced parents, meaning they have to visit each parent separately, which comes out to four Christmases.

To watch this Christmas comedy, head to HBO Max to begin streaming. Launched in 2020, HBO Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

Because it streams under WarnerMedia, Four Christmases is available to watch on TNT and TBS this holiday season. If you do not have cable TV, the film can be accessed through live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. Hulu + Live TV features a fixed lineup of cable channels, while Sling TV is an à la carte model that lets users pick and choose the channel lineup.

Four Christmases is currently streaming on HBO Max.

HBO Max subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 a month. Without ads, HBO Max costs $15 a month or $150 a year. HBO Max is also offering a special Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers, who can access HBO Max with ads at a discounted rate of $2 per month for the first three months. This special offer ends November 28.

Cable TV subscribers can watch Four Christmases for free on TNT and TBS. Without cable, the film is available through live TV platforms like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month, but that price will increase to $75 per month starting December 8, 2022. Sling TV offers two basic packages: Orange and Blue. Separately, those packages cost $35 per month and they cost $50 if purchased together. Those rates will increase to $40 each or $55 together starting December 3, 2022. Extra Sling channels will cost anywhere from $3 to $11.

Even though the film has its flaws, Witherspoon and Vaughn are charming enough to make this Christmas movie worth your while. The official synopsis reads: “A couple struggles to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas.”

Four Christmas is directed by Seth Gordon and written by Matt R. Allen, Caleb Wilson, Jon Lucas, and Scott Moore. In addition to Witherspoon and Vaughn, the ensemble features Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau, Dwight Yoakam, Tim McGraw, Kristen Chenoweth, Mary Steenburgen, Jon Voight, and Sissy Spacek.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Four Christmases registers 25% on the Tomatometer and a 47% audience score. On Metacritic, the film holds a Metascore of 41 and a user score of 7.4.

