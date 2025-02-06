 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld slams Kevin Feige, will no longer work with Marvel

By
Deadpool stands and looks up in Deadpool 2.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is exiting Marvel.

Liefeld has severed his ties with Marvel Comics after a 30-year working relationship. Liefeld famously co-created iconic Marvel characters, such as Deadpool and Cable. The comic book creator announced his decision in the latest episode of his Robservations podcast.

Recommended Videos

On the podcast, Liefeld pointed to July’s New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine as the tipping point for his Marvel departure. Liefeld and his family allegedly were not invited to the premiere’s afterparty. Additionally, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and fellow Disney executives did not acknowledge him on the red carpet.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me,” Liefeld said on his podcast about the lack of an afterparty invite.

Liefeld continued his list of complaints, citing how press photos of him and his family with Disney creatives at the premiere were taken as a courtesy. He believes the company had no intention to use the pictures. When Liefeld asked about the photos, a publicist told him that they had been deleted. Photos of Liefeld eventually appeared in Disney’s Getty press portal.

NEW Robservations! Goodbye Deadpool &amp; The Gang! https://t.co/UJzKH3se2z pic.twitter.com/voemEWw2m1

&mdash; robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 6, 2025

After the July premiere, Liefeld knew he was done with Marvel. “At some point, you go, ‘I’ve received the message, and the message is clear,’” Liefeld said on the podcast.

Liefeld’s problems with Marvel began in 2023 when the company awarded co-creator status on Wolverine to editor Roy Thomas. Wolverine was created decades prior by Len Wein, and according to Liefeld, Wein’s widow was upset with the decision.

In June 2024, Liefeld asked for a special credit on Deadpool & Wolverine but did not ask for more money. Liefeld cited the opening credits of 1978’s Superman, which spotlights Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster as co-creators, as an example. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld claimed Marvel’s treatment of its creators has “never been their strength.” Liefeld even pointed to Feige as someone who “does not treat comic book creators well.”

“Do I think he [Feige] can improve his relationship with comic creators? Yes,” Liefeld told THR.

Liefeld cited DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn as a strong example of an executive who praises comic creators.

Deadpool & Wolverine does have an Easter egg dedicated to Liefeld. During the battle against Deadpool variants, the fight takes place in front of a store called Liefeld’s Just Feet, a nod to the creator who fans say does not draw feet. Liefeld also visited the Deadpool & Wolverine site in London.

Not so much as a single handshake. Classless. https://t.co/tbAMuc88wq

&mdash; robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 6, 2025

Liefeld’s final Marvel comic, Deadpool Team-Up No. 5, will be published on February 12, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Alpha Cop? Ryan Reynolds reveals original plan to prevent leaks on Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool puts his hands over his mouth while Wolverine stands next to him.

Ryan Reynolds understands the importance of secrecy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has successfully avoided leaks about plot details and cameos. To combat spoilers, Reynolds drew up a plan involving a fictional movie.

Reynolds and his co-star, Hugh Jackman, recently appeared on Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans asked the duo about leaks and how they can help or hurt a movie. Reynolds admitted that he was "shocked" Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest surprises remained under wraps. Determined to keep plot details hidden from the public, Reynolds revealed his plans to shoot a fake movie to protect Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more
Deadpool & Wolverine: All the Marvel Easter eggs, ranked
Deadpool and Wolverine stare back in the same direction in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Now that Deadpool & Wolverine has finally premiered, fans have wasted no time in deconstructing all the Easter eggs found in the superhero blockbuster. Since this threequel shows its titular duo traveling the Multiverse, the film takes full advantage of its concept to make all sorts of references to content from the comics and its many adaptations.

For those trying to wrap their heads around this enormous pile of superhero lore, here's a guide to all the Easter eggs from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more
Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds on Taylor Swift
Deadpool stares on the left while Taylor Swift sings on the right.

Taylor Swift might appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) one day. However, it will not be in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Despite reports stating Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine, speculation about the pop star's involvement in the upcoming Marvel film reignited after Lady Deadpool's cameo in the latest trailer. With Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in theaters later this week, the film's star, Ryan Reynolds, finally put those Swift cameo whispers to bed.

Read more