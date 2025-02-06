Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld slams Kevin Feige, will no longer work with Marvel

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is exiting Marvel.

Liefeld has severed his ties with Marvel Comics after a 30-year working relationship. Liefeld famously co-created iconic Marvel characters, such as Deadpool and Cable. The comic book creator announced his decision in the latest episode of his Robservations podcast.

On the podcast, Liefeld pointed to July’s New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine as the tipping point for his Marvel departure. Liefeld and his family allegedly were not invited to the premiere’s afterparty. Additionally, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and fellow Disney executives did not acknowledge him on the red carpet.

“It was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me,” Liefeld said on his podcast about the lack of an afterparty invite.

Liefeld continued his list of complaints, citing how press photos of him and his family with Disney creatives at the premiere were taken as a courtesy. He believes the company had no intention to use the pictures. When Liefeld asked about the photos, a publicist told him that they had been deleted. Photos of Liefeld eventually appeared in Disney’s Getty press portal.

After the July premiere, Liefeld knew he was done with Marvel. “At some point, you go, ‘I’ve received the message, and the message is clear,’” Liefeld said on the podcast.

Liefeld’s problems with Marvel began in 2023 when the company awarded co-creator status on Wolverine to editor Roy Thomas. Wolverine was created decades prior by Len Wein, and according to Liefeld, Wein’s widow was upset with the decision.

In June 2024, Liefeld asked for a special credit on Deadpool & Wolverine but did not ask for more money. Liefeld cited the opening credits of 1978’s Superman, which spotlights Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster as co-creators, as an example. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld claimed Marvel’s treatment of its creators has “never been their strength.” Liefeld even pointed to Feige as someone who “does not treat comic book creators well.”

“Do I think he [Feige] can improve his relationship with comic creators? Yes,” Liefeld told THR.

Liefeld cited DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn as a strong example of an executive who praises comic creators.

Deadpool & Wolverine does have an Easter egg dedicated to Liefeld. During the battle against Deadpool variants, the fight takes place in front of a store called Liefeld’s Just Feet, a nod to the creator who fans say does not draw feet. Liefeld also visited the Deadpool & Wolverine site in London.

Liefeld’s final Marvel comic, Deadpool Team-Up No. 5, will be published on February 12, 2025.