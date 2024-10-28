 Skip to main content
You’ll have to wait a while longer for a new base model iPad

By
The iPad (2022) in its yellow color.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple has had a busy year on the iPad front. Just last week, the company announced the iPad mini (2024). In the spring, it launched next-generation versions of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024). The entry-level iPad is the only model that hasn’t been refreshed this year — and it probably won’t be.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple won’t announce a new regular-sized iPad until 2025. As such, we’ll probably see the 11th-generation iPad arrive in the first half of the year alongside the long-rumored iPhone SE 4 and next-generation iPad Air versions.

The iPad (2025) will likely have a similar design to the current model, which was released late in 2022. It will likely get a speed boost, allowing it to run Apple Intelligence. Apple’s artificial intelligence tools, set to be released for compatible Apple products beginning this week, will be available on any iPad with an A17 Pro chip or later. The current iPad features an A14 Bionic chip.

Apple has marketed Apple Intelligence as a premium and exclusive offering for high-end devices like the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro. In an unusual decision, the company reduced the price of its bestselling budget tablet to $349 in May, down from the previous entry point of $449. These aren’t premium prices, which, no doubt, is another reason it won’t support Apple Intelligence.

Though limited information is available about next year’s iPad Air, we can probably expect a significant performance upgrade. The current model features the M2 chipset, which suggests that the next version may include the M3 chipset. This is the chip on the current MacBook Air and entry-level MacBook Pro. Regarding the new iPad Pro, Gurman anticipates its release will not occur until late 2025 or early 2026. This high-end tablet is expected to incorporate Apple’s upcoming M5 chipset, but will primarily feature the same design as the current model.

We anticipate Apple will announce the iPad (2025) in April or May, perhaps even earlier.

Apple just announced a new iPad mini. Here are all the big upgrades
The Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro).

Apple has announced an all-new iPad mini. This seventh-generation model, which has long been anticipated, features an A17 Pro chip designed to support Apple Intelligence. Visually, it looks just like the last iPad mini, but there are some key upgrades under the hood.

The A17 Pro chip, also found on the iPhone 15 Pro series, features a 6-core CPU that delivers 30% better performance than the previous model. Its 5-core GPU also offers improved graphics performance. In addition to an A17 Pro chip, the 2024 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP primary camera, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro.

Read more
The M4 iPad Pro might be in trouble
Home Screen of the M4 iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro (2024) is undoubtedly the best tablet you can buy. Unfortunately, it's also the most expensive. That's almost certainly why we're hearing news that demand for the tablet has dropped sharply.

DSCC’s Ross Young recently published a report noting that the M4 iPad Pro has been struggling recently following its promising May debut. According to the supply chain analyst, Apple initially expected to ship as many as 10 million panels of the 11-inch and 13-inch tablets. However, that number will likely drop to as little as 7 million before the end of the year. That's certainly not good.

Read more
If you have an iPhone, you need to download iOS 18 ahead of Hurricane Milton
Satellite messaging features on an iPhone with iOS 18.

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton's arrival on Wednesday. As the storm approaches, here's a valuable tip for iPhone users in its path.

Before the storm's arrival, it's crucial to download iOS 18 on your iPhone. With this version of iOS 18 installed, you immediately gain access to Apple's new Messages via satellite feature. The new feature lets you send and receive text messages without cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This means you can stay connected with friends, family, and emergency services even in areas where power might be lost.

Read more