 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The iPad doesn’t need AI, but Apple must fix something else

By
Top view of the rear shell on the 11th Gen iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

I just finished testing the new entry-level iPad, and so far, I am fairly impressed by the tablet. You can’t get a better value than this slate for $349. From the external hardware to the innards, there is hardly any alternative from the Android side that can deliver a superior experience.

This year, Apple delivered a couple of surprises, in addition to the expected chip upgrade. You now get twice the storage for the same ask, and the RAM has also been bumped up. In a nutshell, it’s faster, better at multi-tasking, and without any storage headaches, even if your budget is tight.

Recommended Videos

Apple, however, hasn’t fixed the software situation with iPadOS, which continues to bother with its fair share of quirks in tow. This year, however, the software gulf is even wider between the baseline iPad and every other tablet in Apple’s portfolio. Stage Manager has been the big differentiator so far, but in 2025, we have another deep chasm.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

A good riddance with AI

Front view of the Home Screen on the 11th Gen iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

A lot has been written about Apple’s AI stack, and not necessarily in a positive light. Google has progressed to the Gemini era on Android and Chrome OS. Amazon has entered the generative AI era with Alexa+ assistant. The likes of ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity are quickly emerging as a new breed of far more capable virtual assistants.

Siri, on the other hand, has been a sore laggard. The situation is so bad that the capabilities paraded at last year’s developer event are yet to ship, and now, the online marketing material has been accordingly scrubbed off. As per Bloomberg, we are in for a long wait, one that could extend well until 2027.

As a stop-gap, Apple has offloaded things to ChatGPT via a clever integration. It hasn’t quite delivered any revolutionary leap yet. I had a better experience putting Gemini everywhere on my iPhone, from the home page to the Lock Screen widgets. And it works better than I expected.

Gemini Controls on the 11th Gen iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

But at $349, I am not complaining, neither am I clamoring for a turbocharged Siri. Or the entire Apple Intelligence bundle, for that matter. It’s a resource burden. You need an A17 Pro processor (or an M-series chip) at the very minimum and 8GB of RAM. The entry-level iPad can afford neither.

The iPad’s core audience doesn’t care about the AI stack either, certainly not at that asking price. The iPad mini supports Apple Intelligence, and look where the asking price has landed. Hint: $150 more than the iPad. Has AI transformed it into a better small tablet? For the most part, no!

Apple’s $349 tablet is targeted at an audience that wants to watch videos, take it to school for note-taking, play a few games, and then call it a day. It excels at all those parameters. It will exceed your expectations at even demanding games, and with better stability than top-tier Android phones.

Writing Tools on iPhone 15 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

AI is not going to add anything meaningful in those scenarios. I am glad that Apple chose to skip the “AI burden” hardware and kept the iPad’s price in a territory where it remains accessible for people who want the signature Apple tablet experience. In that regard, the 2025 iPad is a huge win.

The weird stylus deal

The iPad (2022) with an Apple Pencil plugged into it using a USB-C cable and adapter.
I won’t be proud of this charging design fiasco. Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Now, where do I start on this one? Let’s begin with the stylus. This one supports only the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil with USB-C. Look at the image above, and you will realize just how cumbersome it is to live with that stylus, its wonky charging situation, and a prone-to-lose USB-C adapter.

The Apple Pencil USB-C model? Well, it costs $80. You can’t use the second-gen Apple Pencil that charges wirelessly, nor the Apple Pencil Pro, with the 2025 iPad. That also means losing out on next-gen features such as pressure sensitivity, barrel role, haptic feedback, and Find My support. Plus, they are pricier, too.

It makes little sense to spend 37% of the tablet’s sticker price on a stylus, either way. Will Apple launch a stylus that’s cheaper to fit the iPad’s niche? Unlikely. Is there an alternative? Definitely. Look no further than the ESR Geo Digital Stylus, which costs a mere $30, but even puts the $130 Apple Pencil Pro to shame.

ESR Geo Digital Pencil placed atop an iPad mini.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

It has a fantastic build quality, magnetic attachment, a neat multi-function button at the top, and offers a smooth sketching experience. The best part? You even get the support for Find My tracking, a perk you won’t even get on the second-gen Apple Pencil, which costs nearly four times as much.

A terrible keyboard situation

Side bird of the Home Screen on the 11th Gen iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Now, let’s move on to the keyboard situation. The Magic Keyboard Folio is fantastic. It also costs $250, which is roughly two-thirds of the tablet’s market worth. It’s a great kit, but a terrible value, especially for budget-conscious shoppers who are picking the iPad over an Air or Pro for a reason.

The problem is not just the price. Apple serves a functionally worse package at a higher premium. Take for example the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case for the iPad. It offers a pencil holder, all-side bumper protection, and more importantly, a backlit keyboard for just $149.

Logitech keyboard case for the iPad.
Logitech

At $249, Apple’s keyboard case is not backlit. Then you have the ESR Rebound Magnetic keyboard case for the 11th gen iPad. This one essentially replicates the far pricier Magic Keyboard with its cantilever design, but at a lower price than even Logitech.

ESR keyboard case for the iPad.
ESR

For an even smaller hit on the wallet, the ESR Ascend keyboard case copies the Magic Folio keyboard design, but with side protection, a pencil slot, and a backlit keyboard facility. It’s almost as if Apple is oblivious to the iPad’s sticker price and target audience, and hawking them accessories at a price that makes no sense.

iPadOS needs some attention, too

IPadOS is fluid, and the app ecosystem is fantastic, as well. Gaming is another area where the iPad excels over Android tablets. But the superiority of app experience over Android is mostly limited to in-house software, or a select few third-party apps. For the remaining part, the iPadOS experience is notoriously rigid.

Magic Keyboard and the 11th Gen iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Some of the world’s most popular apps are not optimized for the iPad. Take for example Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky. You’re either stuck with a terrible overstretched look, or ugly pillarboxing. Android, on the other hand, has grown a lot more flexible with aspect ratio and resolution adjustment.

You can even force full-screen view for apps where you really want them to span across the whole screen. Window resizing is absurdly limited on iPadOS, even with Stage Manager enabled. The back gesture in apps is also inconsistent in iPadOS and remains a sore functional hassle.

Split-screen multitasking on the 11th Gen iPad.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Is it a swipe, or should I look for a back button in a corner, or should I open a side window? Let’s just admit it. Android’s universal edge gestures are far superior, and most importantly, a lot more reliable. Apple has done a decent job of optimizing keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS, much better than the fragmented Android ecosystem, but it needs to fix the touch-based navigation experience.

The software experience doesn’t need a monumental overhaul. All it requires is a few functional improvements at the very foundations of human-machine interaction. Apple has the resources to pull it off. It’s just a matter of commitment, and paying heed to the community feedback.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
It’s 2025 and choosing the right Apple Pencil for your iPad is still complicated
Close-up of tip of Apple Pencil Pro being held in a person's hand.

Apple released two new iPads today in product refreshes at nearly opposite ends of the spectrum. While the 2022 entry-level iPad got a long overdue update to more modern specs, Apple also released a new M3 iPad Air with its predecessor barely ten months old.

While the M3 iPad Air update feels a bit unnecessary, it’s still a very solid midrange tablet — and we suspect most folks will find it a worthy alternative to the iPad Pro. However, it hasn't changed much from its predecessor.

Read more
6 things about the M3 iPad Air that made us wonder what Apple was thinking
iPad Air with M3 silicon in two sizes.

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the iPad Air (2025). While a new tablet from Apple was anticipated, the actual release differed significantly from the rumors. Here are some unexpected details and observations about Cupertino’s latest tablet.
M3, not M4

The most surprising aspect of the iPad Air (2025) is that it features an M3 chipset. For months, rumors indicated that Apple would transition directly from the M2 chip used in the iPad Air (2024) to the M4. This expectation was supported by the fact that other Apple devices have been moving towards the M4 chip. For instance, the MacBook Pro (2024) and the iMac (2024) have both made the switch to this chipset, and the upcoming MacBook Air (2025) is also expected to skip the M3 in favor of the M4.

Read more
The M3 iPad Air is the budget iPad Pro I’ve been waiting for
Angled view of the iPad Air with M3 silicon.

Less than a year ago, I left my trusty M1 iPad Pro behind and got myself the iPad Pro powered by the M4 silicon. The design refresh was eye-catching, and so was the allure of getting an M4 processor even before the Macs.

The biggest reason, however, was the 13-inch screen, which put it in roughly the same league as the MacBook Air. I splurged close to $1,700 and got the whole Magic Keyboard kit for a proper computing experience.

Read more