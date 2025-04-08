What’s the Best iPad Screen Size: Should You Go 11-inch or 13-inch?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Look at the aspect ratio, not the display size When should you buy a 13-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro? When should you buy an 11-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro? When should you buy the 8-inch iPad Mini? Which is the best iPad?

The Apple iPad lineup is bigger than ever. Previously, when choosing an iPad Air, you just needed to consider storage capacity and cellular capabilities. Now, like the iPad Pro, you also get to choose between two screen sizes. I’ve received emails from readers confused about whether the 13-inch model is a better pick for watching movies. The short answer? No. A bigger iPad doesn’t necessarily mean a better screen for video consumption.

I recently switched to the 13-inch iPad Air (2025) from my 11-inch iPad Air (2020), and it made me realize that both tablets are made for different use cases. If you’re confused about which screen size is right for your next iPad Air or iPad Pro, here’s a breakdown based on my experience.

Look at the aspect ratio, not the display size

The 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro have a 4:3 aspect ratio, whereas the 11-inch models feature a 16:11 screen. So, those extra two inches on the bigger iPads don’t directly translate to a better movie-watching experience.

Most movies are made in 21:9, while standard videos on platforms like YouTube are typically in 16:9. These formats look better on a 16:11 screen, with less letterboxing (thick black borders on the top and bottom) compared to a 4:3 display.

If you’re buying a 13-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro just for watching movies or videos, I’d recommend the 11-inch model instead. The larger iPads are better for productivity and creative work, but when it comes to videos, they add more black bars than giving you a bigger screen for content. As a result, the usable screen size for videos between the two iPad screen sizes isn’t significantly different.

When should you buy a 13-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro?

The 13-inch iPads are ideal for creatives who need a larger canvas. If you’re a digital artist using the Apple Pencil Pro, the bigger iPads give you more room for in-app options (like in Lightroom, Final Cut Pro) and a spacious area for editing photos or videos. The extra screen real estate is just more comfortable and convenient for creative workflows.

They also work better with the Magic Keyboard. Plus, iPadOS 18 features like Stage Manager and split-screen multitasking are easier to manage on a larger screen. If you use Stage Manager to multitask while tracking Slack or Teams messages, the bigger screen will serve you better.

The 13-inch iPads also make excellent secondary displays for your Mac. When needed, you can pick up this external display and continue your work on the go since it runs a functional operating system. It is not a laptop replacement, but if you want to do any laptop-style work on your iPad, the 13-inch model is the way to go.

Notably, the 13-inch iPad Air also features a brighter screen at 600 nits, making it a better companion if you work out of cafes or co-working spaces.

When should you buy an 11-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro?

The 11-inch model is best suited for video consumption and tablet-focused tasks like browsing, online shopping, and reading. Basically, anything you’d typically do on your iPhone—but want a larger screen to make it easier—the 11-inch iPad nails it.

It also works great for creatives who want portability. While the 13-inch isn’t exactly bulky, if you already travel with a laptop and want to add another device to your creative workflow, the 11-inch iPad strikes the right balance.

Personally, I prefer carrying the 8-inch iPad Mini alongside my laptop for reading and browsing. But if you want a video-first iPad, the 11-inch models are your best bet. You can pair them with a Magic Keyboard for word processing, but the experience won’t be quite as good as on the larger model.

When should you buy the 8-inch iPad Mini?

The iPad Mini features a close to 3:2 aspect ratio (1.52:1 to be precise). It is my favorite tablet and I consider it the perfect blend of portability and functionality. If your main tasks include browsing the web, replying to emails, or reading ebooks, the iPad Mini is the best tablet for you.

While we’ve been talking about video-focused iPads and how movie-watching compares on the 13-inch vs. 11-inch screens, the iPad Mini is made for a different audience—those who want a reading-first tablet. I also use it for photo editing in Lightroom, and it performs well for most tasks. Plus, it supports the Apple Pencil Pro, making it a great portable canvas for creatives.

The 8-inch size is incredibly travel-friendly and doesn’t add bulk to my gear. I carry it on trips loaded with Kindle books, saved Chrome pages, and more to read during commutes or flights. If you’re after the most portable iPad, this is the one to get.

Which is the best iPad?

My comparison only covers screen sizes for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Choosing between those comes after you’ve figured out which iPad is best for you overall. If you’re unsure, check out our Best iPads in 2025 list to help you decide.

That said, the base iPad (2025) with an 11-inch screen is probably the best option for most people. It offers a great display, plenty of power with the A16 chipset, and now comes with double the base storage (128GB). It doesn’t support Apple Intelligence, but for now, those features aren’t life-changing on other iPads either. If you want a no-fuss iPad that just works, this one delivers.

A brief breakdown on which iPad appeals the most to whom based on screen size –

13-inch iPad Air/Pro : For those who want an iPad for creativity and productivity. The Magic Keyboard works best with this one.

: For those who want an iPad for creativity and productivity. The Magic Keyboard works best with this one. 11-inch iPad/Air/Pro : Video-first iPad with 16:11 aspect ratio for the best movie watching experience on an iPad. Also works well for creative workflows.

: Video-first iPad with 16:11 aspect ratio for the best movie watching experience on an iPad. Also works well for creative workflows. 8-inch iPad Mini: For those who primarily want a portable tablet for browsing and reading. It is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro, so you get a creative pocketable canvas, too.

Ultimately, choosing between 8-inch, 11-inch, and 13-inch screen sizes comes down to your workflow and priorities. Bigger isn’t always better, and it depends on what you’re going to use your iPad for.