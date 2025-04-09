 Skip to main content
You could be folding your iPad as soon as next year

By
A person holding the 13-inch iPad Air (2025).
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The iPad Fold, as it’s being touted, could arrive as soon as next year.

A new report suggests that the first folding iPad could be on track to land in 2026.

The new foldable iPad would, according to the report, be a massive 18.8-inch iPad when at full size.

There are also suggestions that this will come alongside an iPhone Fold.

The iPad Fold report

The latest report comes from analyst Jeff Pu, seen in a research note by 9to5Mac where this date was revealed.

This report points out that we can expect two foldable mobile devices from Apple in 2026. That includes a 7.8-inch iPhone Fold and an 18.8-inch iPad Fold.

What is less clear is whether Apple will simply announce these devices, or if they will be available to buy. Based on Apple’s usual timeline, a hardware announcement is usually followed by availability within months, so hopes are high.

Pu claims that both devices will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Another viewpoint

Despite these claims, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says the folding iPads won’t arrive until much later, in 2028.

Gurman said: “Apple designers are developing something akin to a giant iPad that unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side. The Cupertino, California-based company has been honing the product for a couple of years now and is aiming to bring something to market around 2028, I’m told.”

What’s really interesting here is that Pu first spoke about these folding Apple mobile devices last August. Then Gurman made his claims at the back end of last year. Now Pu – who usually takes Gurman and other supply chain sources into account – is doubling down on a 2026 release date.

This certainly creates some excitement around these potential new Apple Fold devices. Expect to start seeing leaked components and more supply chain stories in the coming months – if that 2026 date is accurate. Failing that, we may have to wait far longer before Apple joins the foldable market.

