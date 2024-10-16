 Skip to main content
Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung’s next foldable may be here soon

The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most popular phones of the year. It’s easy to see why, as it’s packed with features and high-end specs — our own Andy Boxall gave it four out of five stars in his review. It’s successor is on the way, though — and we might just have a release date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, thanks to a leak from a Korean publication.

One rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition would be released on October 18 — just two days from now — but this new information throws a wrench into that. The site FNNews published a story that said the Z Fold Slim (another name for the Special Edition) will be released on the 25th of this month.

The report also seems to confirm some unfortunate news: this Galaxy Z Fold model will be limited to China and Korea and will not be available globally, although I suppose you could still import one if the promise of a 4.9mm-thick phone (when unfolded) appeals to you. Even when folded, the Z Fold Special Edition is rumored to be only 12.1mm thick.

A person opening the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Is this the set-in-stone release date? No. Until word officially comes from Samsung, take everything else you read with skepticism. Whether the phone launches in two days or sometime next week remains to be seen, but we’re excited to see it come to market — especially after the rumors that it could boast a 200MP primary camera.

With all of this information in mind, a release date in just two days seems unlikely. Samsung hasn’t officially revealed the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition yet, and the idea of a reveal and release on the same day is improbable. Given what we know, October 25 is a much more likely launch date.

