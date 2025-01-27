 Skip to main content
Samsung's next budget phone will charge faster than the Galaxy S25

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 26 minutes ago

Budget smartphones tend to draw less charging power than their flagship counterparts, leading to a long charging time. However, the FCC confirmed that Samsung’s upcoming affordable offer, the Samsung Galaxy A56, will charge a little bit faster than the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Per a report from GSMArena, the FCC confirmed in a leaked document that the Galaxy A56 will support 45-watt charging, which might help it charge a little quicker than the Galaxy S25. This comes from the “status information” screenshot showing that the budget Galaxy model is rated for 10 volts at 4.5 amps, directly translating it to 45W of battery charging power.

The Galaxy A56 getting faster charging power may be linked to it having the same battery size (5,000mAh) as its predecessor, the Galaxy A55, even though the old model only supported 25W charging. For comparison, the base model Galaxy S25 only offers 25W charging because it has a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will bring 45W of fast charging, as the latter model has a 5,000mAh battery.

Despite the Galaxy A56 getting 45W charging, which may be good news for those who can’t afford the Galaxy S25 or its advanced models, more charging power may not equal faster charging time. For reference, it takes the Galaxy S24 Ultra an hour and five minutes to charge to 100%, whereas the Galaxy A55 takes about an hour and 25 minutes to have a full charge. Since the Galaxy A56 is getting 45W charging just like the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, there may not be much of a difference in charging time between the three phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series releases February 7. Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy A56, but it should arrive some time in the first half of this year, shortly after the flagship Galaxy S-series phones release.

