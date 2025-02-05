 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung aped iPhone filters, but served it better on the Galaxy S25

By
Using filters on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 0 just now ago

With the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a bevy of camera-centric changes. Take for example the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which upgrades to a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a new Spatio Temporal filter for blur reduction, 8K capture across all lenses, default 10-bit HDR recording, and more. But the company silently gave a massive boost to filters.

So far, users have only been able to pick a filter and capture media with the effect applied on top. There was no scope for fine-tuning the filter characteristics in real time. That limitation has finally gone to the grave with the Galaxy S25 series.

Recommended Videos

Now, the Galaxy S25’s camera app features nearly a dozen filters, each with five core adjustment dials. You can tweak the color temperature, strength, contrast, saturation, and film grain for each filter individually.

Filter controls on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Apple introduced a similar system with tone controls and styles on the iPhone 16 series. However, this system only allows two types of controls on a touchpad. It can take a bit of time to get used to, but the learning curve is not too steep.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Beating Apple at it’s own game

In Samsung’s case, you have more versatility as you seek to achieve the perfect stylistic tone. For example, the ability to control the saturation levels and grain can dramatically change how the final shot looks. I love it.

And here is the nicer part. Samsung even lets you create your own special filter. All you need to do is pick a picture from your camera roll, and the phone will do the rest for you.

Control pad to adjust Photographic Styles on iPhone 16 Pro.
Editing controls for Photographic Styles on the iPhone 16 Pro. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you like the color chemistry of a certain photo in your gallery and want to replicate the same look, the Galaxy S25 will pick all the details from that photo and turn it into a personalized filter.

“This innovative function allows you to capture the look and feel of your preferred photos by mimicking their colors and styles, and instantly applying these to new images,” says the company.

Filter sliders in camera app on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

For easy identification, the custom filter picks up the same thumbnail as the original picture it is based on. Of course, you can give a special name to these personalized filters, as well.

Just keep in mind that when you are creating your original filters, switch to the Photo Mode in the Samsung camera app. All these filters are saved locally on your Galaxy S25, and you can create up to 99 of these unique style effects.

Now, if only Samsung allowed users to share these unique filters. Sigh!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Hey Samsung — I wish you had copied this OnePlus 13 feature
The Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy vs the OnePlus 13 in Blue

Samsung’s latest smartphones are finally here and with a few tweaks to the build size and weight — plus the addition of a new ultrawide camera in the Galaxy S25 Ultra — they represent some of the most polished smartphones that Samsung has ever made.

Yet, they also follow the same mold of Samsung’s previous smartphones and have launched amid a backdrop of intense competition in the U.S. and abroad. The latest competitor for the Galaxy S25 series in the US was launched by OnePlus just a few weeks ago, and having used the OnePlus 13 series for several weeks, there’s one key feature that I wish Samsung had copied.
The first OnePlus 13 feature that Samsung needs to copy

Read more
Samsung’s new vegan leather Galaxy S25 Ultra case is already my favorite
The back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra Kindsuit Leather Case in Camel in the hand

I love leather cases for phones, and while companies like Apple have moved away from making their own, third parties like Nomad have made some of the best leather cases for the iPhone 16 series. However, when it comes to the best Android phones, the choice is much sparser.

Recognizing this, Samsung has progressively increased the range of cases that it makes itself over the past few generations of its flagship phones. Whereas the company used to have just a few choices, now the range of cases is vast and the best Galaxy S25 cases include everything from Hershey’s branded cases to a case that’ll make anyone a fan of Crocs.

Read more
iPhone SE 4: everything we know so far
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020) together.

While the spotlight always seems to be on Apple’s mainline iPhones, the iPhone SE is a great pick for those who are on a budget. If you want an iPhone that doesn't break the bank, the SE is the way to go.

The original iPhone SE came out in 2016, and then Apple revamped it in 2020 and 2022 by giving it some more modern hardware. The iPhone SE tends to get updated every two or so years rather than annually like the traditional iPhone. This means that we should see a new iPhone SE 4 in 2025.

Read more