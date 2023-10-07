The best Google Pixel 8 cases in 2023: 10 best ones right now

The Google Pixel 8 has been announced, and the full release is just around the corner. If you've preordered your new smartphone, then you're likely eagerly awaiting the moment your it arrives at your door. But a shiny new smartphone is a vulnerable thing, and we all remember that guy dropping his new Apple iPhone 6 on live TV in 2014. Thankfully, his phone was OK, but your Pixel 8 might not be if it takes a tumble shortly after arriving.

Why not fill some of that time before your phone arrives by buying a protective case? Not only is it a great way to start enjoying your phone before it arrives, but it's also a savvy move to make sure your phone is kept safe from the moment it arrives. There are a lot of cases available already, and some of the biggest brands have released a variety of great protective options. Here are 10 of the best Google Pixel 8 cases available right now.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case

The best clear Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Strong hybrid protection

Completely clear

Resistant to yellowing Cons Will still yellow eventually

The Pixel 8 comes in a variety of vibrant colors, and if that's been a big factor in your purchase, then keep it protected with a case that allows your phone's color to shine through. This case from Spigen is completely clear, allowing for an unobstructed view of your device's sleek curves and beautiful bold color. It's not lacking in protection either; Spigen has opted for a hybrid build with flexible TPU and hard polycarbonate, creating a solid Pixel 8 case that protects your phone from a number of everyday hazards.

While this isn't as protective as a "rugged" case, it's a lot stronger than most clear cases, and great as an everyday case. Also keep in mind the yellowing factor. The Pixel 8 has been cleared for seven years of updates, meaning it's possible for your phone to last that long. This case's TPU elements will yellow as it ages, even though it's been treated to reduce the speed at which it does. You will probably have to replace this case eventually if you're looking to max out your phone's life, but it's available at a good price, so that's not a huge issue

Ringke Onyx Grip Case

The best grip Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Grippy texture

Lightweight and slim

Flexible TPU material Cons Could be more protective

The Pixel 8 isn't the slipperiest phone around, but it would still benefit from a little extra grip, and that's where cases like Ringke's Onyx step in. It's made entirely from flexible and soft TPU, which offers a pliable surface for your fingers that's further enhanced with a matte, granulated texture.

As it's a Ringke case, it also has two QuikCatch lanyard attachment points, so you can double down on drop-proofing with a wrist or a shoulder strap. The flexible TPU, though bolstered, isn't going to be as protective as a hybrid or rugged case, and offers protection against scratches, bumps, and minor drops.

UAG Scout Series Rugged Case

The best slim rugged Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Strong, rugged protection

Lightweight

Lanyard attachment point Cons Design is a little boring

If you're planning on taking your Google Pixel 8 out adventuring — and with a camera like that, you should — then a good rugged case is a must to keep your phone from falling prey to the hazards of the great outdoors. UAG's Scout series case is a great choice if you want a rugged case. It's made from TPU and features UAG's armor shell and shock-resistant inner impact core, giving it UAG's signature strong and rugged protection against a large number of hazards.

Despite all this protection, it's slim and lightweight. The design doesn't flaunt its rugged protection, but it also doesn't do anything exciting, which leaves us with an uncharacteristically boring case from UAG. Still, if that doesn't put you off, there's a lot to love here.

Otterbox Defender Rugged Case

The best rugged Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Strong, rugged protection

Multiple layers of defense

Holster kickstand Cons Expensive

Otterbox makes some of the best rugged cases, and if you want a big, strong, solid case that will stand up against almost everything, then it's an Otterbox case you want. The Defender is Otterbox's classic case, and there are a lot of great reasons why it's been around for so long. The Defender is made from a rubber slipcover bolstered by a polycarbonate shell, creating a case with strong shock- and drop-resistance, and great scratch-resistance as well.

The optional polycarbonate holster can be used to clip your phone onto a belt, or as a stand. It adds a fair amount of additional weight and thickness to your device. The Defender is very much on the expensive side for a case, but it's the best choice if you want the most rugged protection.

Speck ImpactHero Slim Case

The best drop-proof Google Pixel 8 case

Pros 8-foot drop protection

Soft-touch coating

Antimicrobial protection Cons Boring design

Drops are some of the most destructive hazards your phone can face, so getting a case that can protect against falls and bumps is often the biggest priority for most people. Speck has always done well with drop-proof cases, and while you can just buy the best rugged case and call it a day, sometimes a more specialized case is worth considering. The ImpactHero Slim case offers great drop protection without adding a significant amount of thickness and weight to your device. It protects against drops of up to 8 feet, while a soft-touch coating helps you to keep your grip on your phone. After all, the best way to stop drops is to make sure it stays in your hands.

An antimicrobial treatment also means a reduction in stain- and odor-causing bacteria, and there's a raised edge to keep your screen and camera lenses from resting on surfaces. It's good that it comes with all these features too, as it's a bit of a boring case to look at, which may put some people off.

Mous Clarity 2.0 MagSafe Case

The best MagSafe Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Strong Mous protection

MagSafe compatibility

Lanyard attachment points Cons Expensive

MagSafe? On an Android phone? Yes, absolutely. MagSafe is basically just Qi wireless charging on a fancy magnetic pad, and since the Google Pixel 8 is Qi-compatible, you might as well use a MagSafe connector if you have one.

This case from Mous offers strong protection without compromising on your ability to connect to a MagSafe charger, thanks to the magnet in the case's back. The clear design allows you to show off your chosen color, and Mous's AiroShock technology augments the case's protective qualities significantly, so you can be sure you're still getting a strong case. Mous is as expensive as ever, but it's definitely worth the investment.

Snakehive Leather Wallet Case

The best leather Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Genuine leather material

Wallet slots

Cover doubles as stand Cons Design is a little odd

We love a good wallet case, and genuine leather always makes a wallet case even better. While you can spend hundreds of dollars on a leather case, why bother when Snakehive makes leather wallet cases this good and affordable? The Snakehive wallet case is made from top-grain nubuck leather which feels soft and luxurious in the hand. It'll age gracefully, developing a beautiful patina as it gets older, making it the perfect companion for a phone that can potentially go the distance.

It comes in a number of colors, so you can match your case to your phone's color or your own style. It also comes with a number of card slots in the front cover, which also serves as a stand. The design is a little bit odd, with a "peekaboo"-style window for the camera lenses, but that's a relatively small gripe. This is a great leather case for a wonderful price.

Moment Camera Case

The best camera Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Additional utility for an already amazing camera

Good protection

MagSafe compatible Cons Very expensive to get the most out of it

The Google Pixel 8 has an incredible and versatile camera with a lot to offer, and if you're serious about your snapping pics, Moment's case is a great way to boost your phone camera's performance. Moment's case works flawlessly thanks to its T-series of smartphone lenses, which attach over the Pixel 8's lenses with a simple twist.

Those lenses aren't the cheap clip-on lenses you can buy anywhere, either — they're high-quality, premium products that add versatility (with examples being the macro, anamorphic, and fish-eye lenses, among many others). They're very expensive, though, and even buying a single lens can set you back $100 — which, when added to the case, can mean an expensive overall package. The case is good though, thankfully, with air pockets for drop protection, a suede inner lining, and a lanyard attachment point.

Ghostek Nautical Slim Waterproof case

The best waterproof Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Waterproof, including port covers

Strong, rugged protection

Built-in screen protection Cons Adds bulk to phone

The Google Pixel 8 has an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, but if you're planning on taking your Pixel into or even near water, you may want some extra reassurances that your phone will be safe and dry. If that's you, then Ghostek's Nautical Slim case is what you need.

The fully sealed case comes with all-around protection, including a built-in screen protector and waterproof port plugs that make sure your phone is kept safe from potentially destructive water ingress. It's a strong, rugged case in its own right as well, with solid drop-proofing and raised edges, though keep in mind that all of this protection does add a certain amount of bulk to the case.

VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid

The best utility Google Pixel 8 case

Pros Great price

Kickstand and card backpack

Good, solid protection Cons Adds a lot of extra bulk

The Google Pixel 8 can do a lot, but there are also quite a few things it can't do. If you want to maximize the utility of your Pixel 8, then a case like this one from VRS Design is worth checking out. It's a rugged case, so it's very protective, but there's a lot more on offer here than just brawn.

The back of the case is extended, and it slides over to reveal a card-storing backpack, with room for up to four credit cards. You can store anything here if it's thin enough, from spare cash to travel tickets. There's also a kickstand integrated into the back of the case, giving you even more utility. The downside is it's a massive case, simply because it has to be. The price is great, but if you have small pockets, then think twice about buying this.

