Is the Google Pixel 8 waterproof?

Mark Jansen
By
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro next to each other.
Google

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the latest and greatest Google Pixel smartphones, so if you want to experience the best a pure build of Android has to offer, Google’s newest Pixels offer that and more. The new Google-built Tensor G3 processor provides the power behind the phone’s performance, but it’s the camera that, as always, is the keystone of a Pixel phone. With the combination of a phenomenal camera, great performance, a gorgeous display, and a long-lasting battery, the Pixel 8 is a smartphone well worth considering for any Android aficionado.

But is it waterproof? Water is one of a smartphone’s most destructive foes, and liquid ingress can easily disable devices, turning your all-powerful smartphone into little more than a pretty paperweight. Thankfully, many phones now come with water-resistance ratings to help them survive accidental and purposeful dips in water. So does the Google Pixel 8 come with a water-resistance rating, and if so, what can it take?

Is the Google Pixel 8 waterproof?

Two Google Pixel 8 phones lying next to each other on a table.
Google

It’s good news for Pixel fans: Yes, the Google Pixel 8 is waterproof. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s able to survive total immersion in water for a certain amount of time. So that’s great news, but keep in mind there are a few caveats that mean you shouldn’t just go ahead and take it scuba diving.

The Pixel 8 is rated at IP68, as mentioned. But there are limits to its waterproofing, and it’s only tested to be waterproof down to 1.5 meters underwater and for just 30 minutes. Immersion deeper or longer than that may lead to ingress, which would be very bad for your phone.

These limits mean it’s still not really safe to take your smartphone swimming, and it’s better to think of waterproofing as insurance against accidents. Plus, these IP ratings are only ever tested in clean fresh water, and your device may not be as waterproof against saltwater or chlorinated water.

Is the Google Pixel 8 Pro waterproof?

Someone holding up a blue Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Google

Just like the regular Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has the exact same IP68 rating for water resistance. Similar to its smaller sibling, that again means protection of up to 1.5 meters of water submersion for up to 30 minutes.

All of our same warnings apply to the Pixel 8 Pro as they do to the Pixel 8. IP68 is great to have, but it’s not a foolproof guarantee and only applies to fresh water — not salt water.

Be careful with your Pixel 8 phone

Official render of the pink Google Pixel 8.
Google

As mentioned, it’s better to think of this water resistance as a way to avoid accidental slips into pools or baths and to always get your device out as quickly as possible. If you want to take your smartphone swimming or diving, it’s always best to double up on waterproofing by adding a waterproof case. These either come as one of the best Google Pixel 8 cases, or as a which can be sealed, but still allow use. Either one is a good option if you’re intentionally looking to take your Pixel 8 for a dip, and far safer than relying on the inbuilt water resistance.

