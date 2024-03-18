If you just happen to need a new smartphone and you’re a fan of Android phones, you should check out the offers that are available in Amazon’s Google Pixel unlocked phones sale, where prices start as low as $374, and discounts can go as high as 29% off. All of these bargains are limited-time Google Pixel deals though, so you better hurry in deciding what to buy. Move quickly with your purchase to be able to pocket the savings, because we’re not sure if they’ll still be online as soon as tomorrow.

What to buy in Amazon’s Google Pixel unlocked phones sale

To get a Google Pixel phone for cheap, you should shop the offer for the Google Pixel 7a with a 6.1-inch OLED display in Amazon’s Google Pixel unlocked phones sale. From its 128GB model’s original price of $499, it’s down by 25% to for savings of $125. The latest versions in Google’s line of smartphones are available too — the 128GB Google Pixel 8 with a 6.2-inch Actua display is , following a 29% discount that slashes its sticker price of $699 by $200, and the 128GB Google Pixel 8 Pro with a 6.7-inch Super Actua display is , which is 25% off its original price of $99 for savings of $250. If you need help choosing between them, consult our Google Pixel 8 versus Google Pixel 8 Pro comparison.

If you’re interested in folding phones, you should think about buying the 256GB model of the Google Pixel Fold from Amazon’s ongoing sale. For a , which is 28% off its original price of $1,799 for savings of $500, you’ll get a versatile and powerful device with a 5.8-inch OLED cover display and a 7.6-inch inner OLED display.

Trending Deals:

For those who are looking for phone deals, you should give Google Pixel smartphones a shot. These Android-powered devices are available with discounts of up to 20% off, but these limited-time offers may be gone as soon as tomorrow. You have to choose what to buy in Amazon’s Google Pixel unlocked phones sale as soon as possible because you may lose your chance at the savings if you move slow. You can’t go wrong with a Google Pixel phone, and you’ll be getting even more value if you can get one for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations