Amazon’s answer to the reMarkable is $95 off at Best Buy

Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.
Smart notebooks are growing in popularity these days with the help of the reMarkable, but if you’re looking for alternative options, you should check out the Amazon Kindle Scribe. It’s currently available from Best Buy with a $95 discount on its original price of $390, so you’ll only have to pay $295 for this digital notebook. Not all tablet deals will be able to match the capabilities of this smart notebook, but you need to hurry if you want to get it for cheaper than usual because the savings may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is in our lists of the best smart notebooks and the best reMarkable alternatives, because not only is it a digital notebook, but it’s also an e-reader just like the other devices in Amazon’s Kindle line. As a smart notebook, you can write your thoughts, make journals, sketch, and more on the Amazon Kindle Scribe’s 10.2-inch glare-free Paperwhite screen using the included Basic Pen. You’ll be able to review and markup PDF files, create sticky notes in Microsoft Word files, and more, making this tablet a dependable companion for productivity and recreational purposes.

With access to the Kindle Store, you can download books to the Amazon Kindle Scribe, and read them anytime and anywhere with the help of its adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and bigger font sizes. You also won’t have to worry about the Amazon Kindle Scribe’s battery suddenly depleting, as it’s capable of lasting up to weeks on a single charge.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is an excellent choice if you’re thinking about getting a smart notebook, and it’s an even more tempting purchase right now because of Best Buy’s offer that slashes its price with a $95 discount. From $390, the device will be yours for a more affordable $295, but only if you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible as there’s no telling when the deal will end. If you think you’ll be able to maximize the features of the Amazon Kindle Scribe, go ahead and complete the transaction while the savings are still available.

